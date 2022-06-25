The Android 13 beta could be about to reach the Galaxy S22

- Advertisement -

Samsung has significantly improved the refresh rate of its devices, at least for the flagships. Google hasn’t finalized Android 13 yet and is still releasing betas for Pixel phones. Now it looks like the Android 13 beta could be coming to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 series phones soon. Right now, we are in the third beta of Android 13, which brought adjustments and fixes. From the looks of it, Android 13 may be released to the public earlier than planned this year, sometime in August or September. As usual, the first lucky Samsung phones to test Android 13 will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and S22. Soon after, the beta should open up to Samsung’s foldable phones (the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3), with last year’s flagship Galaxy S21 receiving it afterward. One UI 5.0 (or whatever Samsung’s next layer over Android 13 is officially called) is a mystery at the moment. Not much is known about it, apart from the possibility that it will bring some animation improvements and minor tweaks.