HomeMobileAndroidThe Android 13 beta could be about to reach the Galaxy S22

The Android 13 beta could be about to reach the Galaxy S22

MobileAndroidTech NewsTech GiantsSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
analisis samsung galaxy s22 ultra teknofilo 37.jpg
analisis samsung galaxy s22 ultra teknofilo 37.jpg
- Advertisement -

Samsung has significantly improved the refresh rate of its devices, at least for the flagships. Google hasn’t finalized Android 13 yet and is still releasing betas for Pixel phones. Now it looks like the Android 13 beta could be coming to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 series phones soon. Right now, we are in the third beta of Android 13, which brought adjustments and fixes. From the looks of it, Android 13 may be released to the public earlier than planned this year, sometime in August or September. As usual, the first lucky Samsung phones to test Android 13 will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and S22. Soon after, the beta should open up to Samsung’s foldable phones (the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3), with last year’s flagship Galaxy S21 receiving it afterward. One UI 5.0 (or whatever Samsung’s next layer over Android 13 is officially called) is a mystery at the moment. Not much is known about it, apart from the possibility that it will bring some animation improvements and minor tweaks.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Samsung is fined for misleading advertising about the water resistance of its phones

Samsung Australia has been fined $9.65 million for misleading claims about the water resistance...
iphone

Chris Evans was still using an iPhone 6s until recently despite his great fortune

Actor Chris Evans was a long-time iPhone user, but contrary to what we might...
Photoshop

How I Create Warm Skin Tones in Glamour Photos Using Capture One and Photoshop

Another question...
Tech News

Sounds of nature from different parts of the world

If you like to listen to sounds of nature to study or relax, you...

More like this

Instagram

Instagram Has a Problem With Female Bodies That Aren’t Skinny

Instagram’s censorship...
How to?

Update your new iPhone without losing your data

The arrival of the new iPhone SE 3 and now also, with the new...
Facebook

So you can convert a voice message to text in Telegram

Have you downloaded Telegram ? The app of British Emirati origin has grown in...

© 2021 voonze.com.