How to take a good portrait to use on the iOS 16 lock screen

iOS 16 officially arrives tomorrow, September 12, to all compatible iPhones, that is, all those released after iPhone 8.

The new operating system brings interesting novelties, but the one that has attracted the most attention is the redesigned screen-what-and-how-they-are/">lock screen.

One of the features of the new lock screen is the depth effect: the image that we use as wallpaper is separated into two planes, so that the content in the foreground partially covers the time, creating a very attractive 3D effect.

This is possible thanks to the image segmentation capabilities of iOS 16, which is capable of recognizing silhouettes of people and objects to separate images into two planes.

Nevertheless, not all photographs are suitable for the depth effect. If you are going to take a that you want to use as a depth effect wallpaper, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Since the time and date are at the top of the screen, it is necessary that the portrait we use has enough free space above the head. Otherwise, the head would cover the time and that is not something that iOS 16 allows to do, so the image is not separated into two planes but is applied as a conventional wallpaper.

Next, we can see two pictures taken with an iPhone. While the first would be the photo we would normally take with the phone, it is not suitable for the depth effect since the head is very close to the top edge. The second photo, which leaves a good space above the head, is perfect for the depth effect.

Therefore, if you want to take a portrait to apply the depth effect, do not forget to leave more free space above the head than usual.



