Beyond the notch: Apple may increase the differences between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in 2023

released the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with major distinctions them — including different screen formats and processors. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions, this is just the beginning of a major segregation of the big tech cellphone line, causing models have even more in the next generation. According to the analyzes published this Friday (09), the intention is to make the more expensive models offer a much more “premium” experience and bring more news than the cheaper devices. In addition, Apple is also expected to start widening the differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

beyond-the-notch-Apple-may-increase-the-differences-between-the.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

With that, Kuo suggests that the iPhone 15 will receive more discreet improvements while the iPhone 15 Pro will have big news in terms of hardware and features, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will live up to its name and deliver the maximum experience that the company can. to offer. - Advertisement - “I believe Apple will create more differentiation between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to increase sales of the Pro,” says Ming-Chi Kuo, who resurrects speculation that the manufacturer will raise prices for its phones in the next generation. “Apple is also starting to differentiate between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.” Google sues Epic Games for breach of Fortnite’s contract with the Play Store

(1/2)

I believe Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 9, 2022

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that the company has created a “step” between the Pro model and the Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has “Sensor Shift” optical stabilization technology on its main camera and telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, while the iPhone 12 Pro has regular optical stabilization and only 2x zoom. The camera experience ended up being unified with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the difference between these models and the iPhone 13 has increased — for example, the screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, exclusive to the more expensive models. . This segmentation was maintained with the iPhone 14 line, and now, with the new front design of more expensive cell phones, the difference is clearer. Kuo does not reveal what will be the characteristics that will separate the iPhone 15 from the iPhone 15 Pro, but it is possible to predict that the difference in processors will still be observed.

- Advertisement - Kuo takes advantage of his report to show an overview of the production of Apple’s new line of smartphones. Industry sources claim that 85% of Apple orders are for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Plus is still a safe bet and has 5% less order allocation while the rest goes to the iPhone 14. The new generation of flagships will arrive in Europe at suggested prices similar to the predecessor family. The iPhone 14 will start at R$7,599; the iPhone 14 Plus will cost BRL 8,499; the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will start at R$9,499 and R$10,499, respectively.

See more!