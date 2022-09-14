The Chinese have already copied the “dynamic island” of the iPhone 14 Pro

- Advertisement -

Apple has presented the iPhone 14 family this week and the great novelty that has caused the most talk is the Island of the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple has intelligently taken advantage of the two cutouts in the center of the screen that house the front camera and Face ID to display useful information when playing music, navigating Apple Maps, connecting AirPods, etc. A developer has created a theme for MIUI that emulates the general behavior of iOS 16, for example with wallpapers where the foreground content overlaps the hour numbers. The latest version of this theme incorporates a widget that emulates the Dynamic Island of iOS 16, as can be seen in this tweet. This widget is intended for Xiaomi smartphones with the front camera located in the center and at least emulates the function of showing music playback. We do not know if it also brings other functions. Apparently, this theme called AP14超级景深 is only available in the Chinese store, so you can’t download it to your device at the moment.