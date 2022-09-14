HomeMobileiphoneThe demand for the new iPhone 14 Pro in China is being...

The demand for the new iPhone 14 Pro in China is being brutal

High demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max caused Apple’s servers in china to go down as consumers realized more than two million advance orders in 24 hours.

Consumers placed pre-orders through Apple’s official store at JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company in Beijing.

The iPhone 14 Pro received more than a million pre-orders, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max hovered around 800,000, according to the SCMP Journal.

The success of the new models added a five to seven week delay for shipments of the new phones.

A similar incident occurred in 2021, when pre-orders for the iPhone 13 family crashed Apple’s website in China.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were also in strong demand in other countries. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he Pre-orders for the current iPhone 14 family have outpaced demand for the iPhone 13.

More like this

