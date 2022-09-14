Apple could launch this year a monthly rental that ensures you always have the latest iPhone

- Advertisement -

has just introduced its new always-on-screen-turns-off-when-you-leave-the-room-with-your-apple-watch/">iPhone 14 family. Pre-orders have already started and some deliveries are going to take until October.

It has been rumored for some time that Apple launch a hardware subscription service that will bundle the Apple One and products like the iPhone and iPad.

In your latest newsletter Power On, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that eThis service is yet to come and could launch as early as the end of this year.

- Advertisement -

We first heard about this new subscription service back in March. The publication described this initiative as the “Apple’s biggest push yet in auto-recurring sales.”

This new hardware subscription service could be tied to Apple One and AppleCare packages. Currently, AppleCare and Apple One exist independently. However, AppleCare is obtained when an iPhone is purchased through the iPhone Upgrade Program.

The program would differ from an installment program in that the monthly charge would not be the price of the device divided into 12 or 24 months. It would rather be a monthly fee yet to be determined that depends on the device the user chooses.

The company has talked about allowing users of the program to trade in their devices for new models when new hardware comes out. Historically, it releases new versions of its main devices, such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, once a year.

- Advertisement -

Gurman has now reiterated his report, saying that Apple is “actively testing this new service.”

Sure enough, the company is still working on a hardware subscription service that will integrate with its Apple One packages. Apple is actively testing this new service, and I expect it to launch later this year or next.

The reason Apple didn’t announce the hardware subscription service along with the iPhone 14 launch was to “reduce launch day complexity” according to Gurman.

- Advertisement -

With a new event rumored for next month focused on iPads and Macs, this could be the perfect time for Apple to announce this hardware subscription servicewhich would also arrive at a good time before the Christmas season.



