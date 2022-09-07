HomeMobileiphoneHow to disable the SIM card PIN code on an iPhone

How to disable the SIM card PIN code on an iPhone

Most of us use a PIN code on the SIM card to prevent other people from using it to make phone calls or use mobile data.

With the active PIN, every time you restart the device or remove the SIM card, it is automatically locked and the status bar shows “SIM locked”, if you use an iphone.

However, sometimes you may want to disable the PIN code of a SIM card, either permanently or temporarily.

How to disable SIM card PIN code

Deactivating the PIN code of the SIM card so that it does not ask for it anymore is simple:

  1. On iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular Data > SIM PIN. On iPad, go to Settings > Cellular Data > SIM PIN.
  2. Enable or disable the SIM PIN option.
  3. Enter the SIM PIN if prompted.
  4. Press OK.

What if you have forgotten the PIN code?

The most important thing is that you never try to guess the PIN or PUK code of a SIM card, since the number of attempts you have to do so is limited. if you fail, you will permanently block the SIM card and you will need a new one.

If the device asks for a PIN or code that you don’t know, cContact the operator that provided you with the SIM card.

