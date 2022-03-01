The best eSIM card to have Internet in the United States without using data roaming

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Being permanently connected to the Internet has become a vital necessity when traveling abroad. When we leave our country, whether on vacation or for business, we all want to be able to access our social networks, check email and be in contact with our family and friends -or co-workers- through instant messaging applications.

This is easy when you travel to one of the countries of the European Union, since, for a few years, there has been a free roaming service, which allows you to use your mobile phone in another EU country as you would in the country of origin. origin. In other words, you can make phone calls and use mobile Internet in the same way as in Spain, without paying an additional cost for being outside the country.

However, if you travel outside the countries that make up the European Union, things change, since you will have to pay an additional cost if you want to use your mobile, since international roaming will not be available for free. This means taking the destination into account, since there are several charging zones (you will have to consult them with your mobile operator), when it comes to knowing how much the minute of a telephone call or the megabyte consumed when you connect to the Internet in the USA will cost.

International roaming is usually a very expensive service, which makes it necessary to ration telephone and Internet consumption at the destination. In fact, in most cases, it is advisable to turn off mobile data to avoid surprises on the bill at the end of the month, since the costs are very high.

How to connect to the Internet in the US and reduce roaming costs

Going on vacation -or for work- and not having a mobile connection is not an option for most travellers, so the recommendation to “turn off the data” and wait to get back to Spain so as not to pay more is not seems the most appropriate.

The best solution in these cases is to look for a SIM card from a local operator -which is not always easy and cannot be purchased before arriving at the destination- or you also have the option of acquiring an eSIM card that allows you to use the Internet wherever you travel. , without additional costs or surprises, and be connected at all times. How to choose the best?

We have found ourselves in that circumstance in recent days. If you have seen our social networks, you will know that we have been working for a week from New York. Obviously, “turning off the data” of the mobile was not an option, and in order to continue publishing the website normally and be in contact with the other editors, it was necessary to be able to be connected from the United States.

The best eSIM card to stay connected in the United States

During the seven days that we have spent in the United States we have been using the Holafly eSIM card. It is undoubtedly the best option to stay connected wherever you travel and thus be able to reduce data roaming costs.

Its use is very simple and all you have to do is configure it before reaching your destination. Once you are there, activate it and that’s it, you will be able to use the Internet easily and without much problem, as we have verified during our trip.

Of course, it is not a card that allows you to make or receive phone calls, but the reality is that it is not necessary, since being connected to the Internet, you can make them through instant messaging services such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Viber easily.

The important thing is that you can be connected to the Internet at all times, knowing what you pay, as it is a payment card, and controlling the data you are spending.

We opted for the option that allows you to use 7 GB in 10 days, which costs 34 euros. With this amount of data, you will be able to use the Internet in the usual way to update your social networks, receive and send emails, make calls and video calls to your friends over the Internet, use Google Maps so you don’t get lost, and search Google or Bing without any problem. . In other words, all your travel needs will be well covered, and you’ll even be able to consume the occasional video to entertain yourself during your trip because 7 GB is more than enough data.

However, you have many other options on their website. Thus, you can get from 3 GB for 5 days to 30 GB for 90 days. You will find the different options on their website so you can choose the one that best suits your travel needs.

How to use the Holafly eSIM card in the United States

If you have never used an eSIM card, you may not know how it works, but you will find that it is extremely easy to activate and use. You need to have a mobile compatible with eSIM technology and with it you can continue to keep your phone number, your WhatsApp username and continue using all your mobile applications at no additional cost. We had never used any eSIM before and it was really easy to set up and activate the Holafly prepaid eSIM to travel to the United States. We explain how:

How to install Holafly eSIM

-When you contract the Holafly eSIM, they automatically send you a QR code to your email, without waiting, which you will have to use to install, activate and configure your eSIM card. It is not necessary to receive a physical SIM.

-Before travelling, and with an Internet connection, go to the “Settings” section of your mobile phone and access the “Mobile Data” section. Click on “Add mobile data plan” and you can do it by scanning the QR (it is important to do it from this section and not directly with the mobile camera)

-You can now add the new data plan. You must do it in the “Secondary” label and put the name you want. Choose one that is easy for you to identify, such as “Holafly” or “Trip to USA”. This way you will distinguish it from your usual line.

-Now select to use that new plan (with the name you have chosen) only for mobile data. Make sure that it is disconnected and also disconnect the mobile data of your main plan (that of your usual operator)

How to activate Holafly eSIM

-When you arrive at your destination, connect the Holafly mobile data plan. Make sure that both “Mobile data connection” and “Data roaming” are activated on your phone. This will connect to the Internet through the Holafly data plan. Do not worry because the data of your usual operator will be disconnected, so you will not pay roaming.

If you make or receive phone calls, you will be using your usual operator. Therefore, to save roaming costs, it is best to make calls and video calls over the Internet, with your Holafly data plan, as you will not bear additional costs.

If you are not sure that the connection is made through the Holafly plan (and you are afraid that your mobile is connecting to the Internet using the plan of your usual operator), you can even remove your usual SIM card – that of your operator – and you will see how you are still connected to the Internet using Holafly data. As simple as that! You will not lose access to your social networks, email and usual apps wherever you have traveled. You can use Holafly’s eSIM card to travel to many other destinations besides the United States, such as Japan, China, Morocco, Thailand… you can check them all on their website.

