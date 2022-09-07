Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: The new folding stands up to the Galaxy Z Fold4 in features and price

- Advertisement -

A day after Samsung announced a pair of foldable devices, galaxy-z- -resistance-test-passes-with-a-good-grade/">Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, Xiaomi has launched its second generation of foldables in China. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 arrives for 8,999 RMB (~1,290 euros) with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, making it much cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Fold4, which starts at 1,800 euros. The new phone has a 6.56-inch outer screen (versus 6.2-inches on the Fold4), an 8.0-inch inner screen (versus 7.6-inches on the Fold4) and a camera system with advanced technology. Leica.

The Chinese technology company has included a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It is possible to record video in 8K resolution with support for the Dolby Vision HDR standard. Xiaomi has said that the collaboration with Leica extends to the Vibrant look and Authentic look photographic styles. Interestingly, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 does not have a camera on the inner screen, but only on the outer screen. This shouldn’t be too much of a problem as it’s possible to take selfies with the external cameras, although it could be a problem when video conferencing on the big screen.

The company has managed to fit the internals into a body that is 5.4mm thick when unfolded and 11.2mm when folded. By comparison, the Samsung Fold 4 measures 6.3mm unfolded and 15.8mm folded. Like the Galaxy Fold, the Mix Fold 2 Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Its battery is 4,500 mAh with 67W fast charging, but it lacks wireless charging. Although the phone sounds very interesting on paper, for now it is limited to the Chinese market, so it is not going to be a threat to Samsung. The Mix Fold 2 can be pre-ordered in China starting today and will begin shipping on October 16.