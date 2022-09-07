The Pixel 6a seems to have a 120 Hz panel but Google has capped it at 60 Hz

- Advertisement -

The 6a offers most of the features of the flagship Pixel 6, but it lacks some of them.

Both phones incorporate ’s Tensor chip and also share the same design. The Pixel 6 has a higher resolution 50MP main camera, but the rest of the camera specs are the same.

The Pixel 6 sports a 6.4-inch OLED with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Pixel 6a ships with a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

However, Google may have misled us. turns out the Pixel 6a can reach a refresh rate of 120Hz

Developer Nathan, who goes by @TheLunarixus on Twitter, has discovered that Samsung specified the Pixel 6a’s screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and on the Pixel 6a, it can actually run at 90Hz, but for some reason, Google has limited the refresh rate to 60Hz.

Although the OLED panel of the Pixel 6a was well received by the media, it would still be better if Google enabled the 90 Hz rate.

The reasons why it hasn’t is unknown, but it’s possible that it’s a way to differentiate its more expensive models from the Pixel 6a.