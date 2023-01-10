Honor is working on a top of the range, Piaget, with the next Qualcomm chip

- Advertisement -

Honor is working on a top of the range.

The rumor machine has already started, but the information is very little. One suggests very little: in the corridors of the company it would be known as Piaget, a name that we had never heard before, so we are facing a brand new model. The other information that Roland Quandt gives us, the last one, allows us to contextualize a minimum, and concerns the chip.

Honor “Piaget” is in development around one component: it will use it Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that Qualcomm should make official soon as a replacement for Snapdragon 8/8 + Gen 1. So Piaget it is not a very short term project, to be clear, it will not arrive by the end of October and probably not even by the end of November. Both because 8 Gen 2 is unofficial, and because the information in the first rumor is concise, and usually the more numerous they are and flow in at a fast pace, the closer the presentation is.

Quandt did not make any assumptions about Piaget’s trade name. However, if we exclude that Honor can launch the third line of the top of the range, the question becomes slightly easier to read. We have no concrete elements to reject the hypothesis of an unpublished series, of course, but if we focus on the composition of the top range, which is balanced, that the “tops” can remain two is not such a reckless scenario. Honor currently has a top foldable and one with traditional form factor, respectively Magic V and the Magic 4 series.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate 74.7 x 163.6 x 11.4 mm

6.81 inches – 2848×1312 px Honor Magic 4 Pro 74.7 x 163.6 x 9.1 mm

6.81 inches – 2848×1312 px Honor Magic 4 74.5 x 163.6 x 8.8 mm

6.81 inches – 2664×1224 px Honor Magic V 141.1 x 160.4 x 6.7 mm

Therefore the mysterious Piaget could be the product that will collect the reins of the current leaflet (called Magic VI?) or one of the components of the Magic 5 series. Magic V was unveiled in January, the Magic 4 at the end of February (of Magic 4 Pro you can find the review here), for which we should have time to learn more.

In the opening image, Honor Magic 4 Pro.