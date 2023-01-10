Galaxy S23 series, confirmations on the vitaminized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

- Advertisement -

New confirmations on the chip that the products of the Galaxy S23 line will have.

More and more clues lead to the same conclusion: all Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, not just the Korean and American ones, will have a Snapdragon chip, and what’s more it will be a exclusive version enhanced for Samsung.

It therefore seems that from 2023 music is destined to change: no more Qualcomm chips for the Galaxy S sold in South Korea and the USA and instead Exynos in Europe and the rest of the world, there will be Snapdragons for everyone. And the news of the news is that Samsung seems to have asked Qualcomm to slightly loosen the reins to the very recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: official data speak of a peak frequency of 3.19/3.2 GHz, while Ice Universe intervened on Twitter to confirm what Geekbench had highlighted, namely that on Galaxy S23s the clock will be 3.36 GHz.

Not only that, because according to the insider the GPU will also rev up: 719 MHz instead of the “standard” 680 MHz, for an SoC so that it will be the same for all Android manufacturers except Samsung. It will be necessary to understand how and how much the performance boost requested and obtained by Seoul will impact on consumption and autonomy of the S23but we are sure that Samsung has already taken this aspect into account.

Samsung’s special edition Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (we don’t know its official name yet) CPU 3.2GHz→3.36GHz. Surprisingly, the GPU is also increased from 680MHz to 719MHz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2022

- Advertisement -

In the light of today’s indiscretion, with such a powerful chip it is highly probable that the Galaxy S23 will find space (and practical application) for the energy profile caught at the beginning of the month by Ice Universe. privilege “battery life and cooling efficiency versus processing speed”. A kind of energy saving light – it is no coincidence that it is called that – to seek the optimal compromise between power and autonomy.