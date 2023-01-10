Xiaomi has studied a foldable with an external display, and he really believed in it

- Advertisement -

It is not surprising that before a serious company like Xiaomi debuted in a new segment consider carefully how begin, with which product. So that Mi MIX Fold, the model that “made it”, was preceded by studies, projects and prototypes of different conception to identify the best way is not surprising. It’s rather curious to find out what the company had been working onand thanks to the insider Kuba Wojciechowski today we know one of the alternatives examined by the designers of the Beijing office.

Xiaomi has studied a foldable with an external display

The material published by the insider shows a leaflet with a different conception than the one seen at launch. Closing Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold and the successor MIX Fold 2, presented in September in China, the flexible display remains internal while among the alternatives Xiaomi would have thought of a folding that had the flexible display outside. An excessive risk in light of the fragility of folding screens and their sensitivity to scratches, of which the company was aware. In fact, the insider says that the idea was to work on it and put it on the market at a later time, when the problems would have been overcome.

Having a compact object with a very large external active area and “surrounding” the device is undoubtedly fascinating if you think about it, and better than the solutions that have come on the market. But how long would a product of this type remain without scratches or worse troubles? Xiaomi knew it but was confident of arriving at a solution, so much so that the project, which remained super secret, was concrete: not only drawings on paper or on the screen but also a physical prototype with Snapdragon 855 chip and 5G modem.

But the story is known, and both Xiaomi and Samsung, Huawei and the others who have had their say within the leaflet segment have never given birth to anything other than a leaflet, book or clamshell, with the display inside. This does not mean that we will never see it, just that at the moment the technology of materials does not allow it.