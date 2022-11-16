Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform for high-end phones

On Tuesday night (15), during its annual Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference, Qualcomm presented its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It arrives to equip top-of-the-line cell phones that will be presented in the future. The company promises a new standard for connected computing, by containing Artificial Intelligence throughout the component, in order to improve experiences. One of the cases consists of Snapdragon Smart, the company’s most advanced AI engine, powered by the updated Hexagon processor. The component now has micro inference and a tensor accelerator for up to 4.35x greater performance. Additionally, 8 Gen 2 is the first Snapdragon chipset to support the AI ​​Precision INT4 format, for 60% performance improvement per Watt for inference. The dual processors present in the Qualcomm Sensing Hub now support custom wake words.

- Advertisement - On the part of Snapdragon Elite Gaming, the novelty for this generation is the ray tracing hardware accelerated in real time. Thus, the games now have realism in light, reflections and lighting on mobile. Adreno GPU and Kryo CPU upgrades also enable up to 25% greater performance and up to 40% more power efficiency, respectively. In Snapdragon Connect is the presence of the Snapdragon X70 modem, which makes the 8 Gen 2 the first from Qualcomm to support 5G+5G/4G Dual-SIM Dual-Active, to take advantage of two SIMs with fifth generation network at once. The new Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 stands out for offering Wi-Fi 7 for lower latency and Bluetooth with dual connectivity.

As for the Snapdragon Sight platform, the highlight is the presence of the first Cognitive ISP. In practice, photos and videos are enhanced in real time with semantic segmentation, by a neutral network for the camera to gain context – such as faces, facial features, hair, clothes and sky. The new chip will still feature support for Sony’s Quad Digital Overlay HDR technology, in addition to receiving optimizations for the 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. The platform supports AV1 codec and recordings up to 8K HDR at 60 fps.

Availability

- Advertisement -