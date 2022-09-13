Here are the Pixel 7 in all colors, Google shares the photos

- Advertisement -

In addition to confirming that the new Tensor G2 proprietary SoC will pulsate in the heart of the new pixel-7-and-pixel-watch-on-october-6th-official/">Pixel 7, Google shared all color options with which both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models will be marketed. We thus learn that the Obsidian (black) and Snow (white) will be basically the same on the two phones, but there will be differences regarding the camera bars, as that of the Pixel 7 Pro will appear glossy while for the Pixel 7 counterpart Google seems to have opted for a matte treatment. Pixel 7 will have the Lemongrass color available, while Pixel 7 Pro the Hazel shade. We propose to follow them thanks to the official shots shared on the Google site. The shots are all frontal and make the bar seem less curved on the sides than the original previews, they also allow us to see that the antenna band is centered on the top edge of both phones.

At the moment the indications on the technical specifications are scarce, but as far as we know the new SoC Tensor G2 will be made by Samsung and will adopt a 4nm production process. There was also talk of a better transmission of higher quality audio streams with the use via Bluetooth LE protocol with low energy consumption.

Then there are the aesthetic differences, with the choice of a glossy rear body for Pixel 7 Pro and more opaque for Pixel 7. Same choices regarding the camera bar inside which we find the three cameras and the LED flash. On the front, the display is cleaner and symmetrical, given the presence of a single central hole that houses the selfie cam.

All the news of the Mountain View company will be shown at the “Made by Google” event, during which they will be officially presented the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, already anticipated during the last Google I / O in May. The date to be marked is October 6, the start is scheduled at 16. But they will not be the only news coming, in fact, Google has in fact specified that it will introduce new smart home devices of the Nest range and the rumored economic version of the Chromecast dongle with Google TV, which just recently was the protagonist of the first images.

Google also makes it known that all the devices the company plans to show on October 6 will go on sale the same day although the affected markets are not specified.