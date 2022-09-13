Galaxy S23 series: dimensions identical to those of the S22, precise to the millimeter

- Advertisement -

The next S23 will be in the sign of continuity with their predecessors. The well-known informant Ice Universe had already expressed himself on this point and in the last hours he reiterated this concept by publishing very interesting data concerning the of all upcoming Galaxy S23s and the comparison with those of the respective models that they will replace.

Samsung Galaxy S22 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

6.1 inches – 2340×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm

6.6 inches – 2340×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px

From what can be seen, Samsung will keep exactly the same lines adopted on the current models, introducing small variations that will be quantifiable in the order of tenths of a . In particular, the comparison is as follows:

Galaxy S23 vs S22 Dimensions: 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm (S23) vs 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm (S22) Display: 6.1 “both, unchanged Resolution: 2,340 x 1080 pixels both, unchanged

Galaxy S23 + vs S22 + Dimensions: 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm (S23 +) vs 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm (S22 +) Display: 6.6 “both, unchanged Resolution: 2,340 x 1080 pixels both, unchanged

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra Dimensions: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm (S23U) vs 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm (S22U) Display: 6.8 “both, unchanged Resolution: 3,088 x 1,440 pixels both, unchanged



As you can see, on the whole the S23 will keep the same dimensions as the current models, going to gain only a few tenths of a millimeter here and there, without however presenting very marked differences. Considering that all the other sectors will also be very similar, we can console ourselves knowing that at least in Europe there will be the novelty represented by the return of Qualcomm on the top of the Samsung range.