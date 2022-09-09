Intel Arc Alchemist: specifications of the new graphics cards from Intel

- Advertisement -

The chip giant has published a new video where it has confirmed the final specifications of Arc , including from the 3 series, which is the most basic and economical, to the 7 series, which will be the most powerful of this generation. All of them use the same architecture (Xe HPG, or high performance for gaming), and have dedicated hardware for ray tracing acceleration and artificial intelligence.

In this sense, it is important to note that the Intel Arc Alchemist are divided into three large blocks. On the one hand we have the FP32 cores, also known as shader units, which deal with general computing tasks, and on the other hand we have the XMX arrays, specialized in artificial intelligence and deep learning, and the RTU units, specialized in plotting. of rays. All of them are integrated into Xe blocks, and each block has 128 shaders, 8 XMX matrix engines and an RTU unit.

Intel has opted for specialization with the Arc Alchemist, and it is perfectly understandable since since 2018 we have seen that the future of gaming on PC goes through that conjunction of shaders-geometry, artificial intelligence, and ray tracing acceleration across different core groups.

XMX arrays will take care of hardware acceleration technology Intel XeSS smart rescaling, and the RTU units will carry out all the workload associated with the ray tracing, thereby completely freeing the shaders. It is also important to bear in mind that these may work asynchronously, which will avoid bottlenecks derived from queues and waiting times.

Intel Arc 3 A380 Specifications

8 Xe cores.

1,024 shaders.

GPU at 2,000MHz.

128 XMX arrays.

8 RTU cores.

96 bit bus.

6 GB of GDDR6 (186 GB/s of bandwidth).

Intel Arc 5 A580 Specifications

24 Xe cores.

3,072 shaders.

GPU at 1,700MHz.

384 XMX arrays.

24 RTU cores.

256 bit bus.

8 GB of GDDR6 (512 GB/s of bandwidth).

Intel Arc 7 A750 Specifications

28 Xe cores.

3,584 shaders.

GPU at 2,050MHz.

448 XMX arrays.

28 RTU cores.

256 bit bus.

8 GB of GDDR6 (512 GB/s of bandwidth).

Intel Arc 7 A770 Specifications

32 Xe cores.

4,096 shaders.

GPU at 2,100MHz.

512 XMX arrays.

32 RTU cores.

256 bit bus.

8-16 GB of GDDR6 (560 GB/s of bandwidth).

We don’t have an official release date yet, but we know that the Intel Arc Alchemist will offer very competitive performance in both ray tracing and rasterization, and that thanks to Intel XeSS technology they are going to be a state-of-the-art product. Its price will also be very attractive, according to Intel itself, although the Santa Clara giant still has to finish polishing the drivers and support for obsolete APIs to ensure that they live up to the expectations they have generated.

I remind you that the Intel Arc 3 A380 competes with the GeForce GTX 1650 and with the Radeon RX 6400, while the Intel Arc 5 A580 will play in the league of the GeForce RTX 3050 (AMD has no direct equivalent at that level.) The Intel Arc 7 A750 and A770 will compete directly with the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (Which brings us to the Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6700 band).

