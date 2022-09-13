Everything on Markdown: Mozilla documentation shelves HTML

The web of the mozilla-confirms-thunderbird-is-coming-to-android-soon/">Mozilla developers says goodbye to HTML. All manually written posts are already converted to .

The Mozilla Foundation’s official developer documentation has switched to Markdown. All manually written documents have already been converted to Markdown, according to a blog post on the “100 Percent Markdown Experience”.

The MDN in “MDN Web Docs”, as the documentation is called, stands for the former Mozilla Developer Network and Mozilla Developer Center. It includes all documents of the Mozilla Foundation for web technologies, open web and ongoing Mozilla projects and has existed since 2005. It is written in React, SCSS, JSC, JavaScript and Python. The manually created documents were previously mainly written in HTML – that is history from now on.

A post by the South African developer Schalk Neethling in the Mozilla Hacks blog explains why the Mozilla community has taken on the mountain of work to rewrite the documentation and its source code. Neethling is the Staff Community Manager at MDN Web Docs and coordinated the conversion project. According to him, the decision to switch to Markdown was made in June 2021.

Why Markdown on Mozilla?

According to the team, Markdown is more accessible and user-friendly than HTML for contributing to documentation. By standardizing on Markdown, developers should be able to participate in a uniform way in all languages ​​and repositories. It seems that the MDN development team can clean up the code more easily if all the content is in markdown format. Overall, there is less code to maintain, which simplifies the workflow for the posts. In addition, the same linting rules now apply to all active languages.

The Mozilla hack post lists all the tools and ways to contribute to the documentation. Interested parties need access to a number of tools such as Git, GitHub and Node.js. The post also explains in simple steps how developers can convert their posts to Markdown. Three repositories provide code and content for the project, specifically the directories Markdown, Content and Translated Content at GitHub.

Forking and cloning the repositories

If you want to contribute, fork the translated content repository and make a clone of the other two. This can be done with the following entry in the GitHub Command Line Interface (CLI):

gh repo clone mdn/markdown gh repo clone mdn/content gh repo clone username/translated-content # replace username with your GitHub username

With the command cd markdown; yarn the conversion tool can be installed and a new file called .env must be created in the root directory with the following content: CONTENT_TRANSLATED_ROOT=../translated-content/files . Finally, the content repository can be set up by entering the following:

cd .. # This moves you out of the `markdown` folder cd content yarn

Ready to convert to Markdown

From here is ready for converting to Markdown, for which detailed documentation is available in the GitHub repo. In a Google sheet, the team created a list of documents that are still waiting to be converted to Markdown. There is a separate sheet for each target language. According to the team, you don’t need to know the language to convert. An understanding of Markdown and the basics of HTML should suffice.

All further steps from creating an issue, updating spreadsheets, creating feature branches, running the conversion and testing changes are detailed in Neethling’s blog post. It also explains how to prepare and open pull requests.

Participate who likes

According to the blog entry, the team behind the Mozilla documentation MDN Web Docs is looking for new colleagues to support the Markdown project.