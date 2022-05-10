Galaxy Z Fold 4 more square, Flip 4 with more battery: the latest on Samsung folding

The rumors about the new generation of Samsung folding continue incessant, in this case the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 expected for next summer (but will they still have the Z in the commercial name?). In recent days we have talked about various aspects that have touched both the design and the technical specifications, and now they emerge new details regarding form factor and battery capacity.

Z FOLD 4 WITH DIFFERENT FORM FACTOR FROM THE PAST

AND Ice Universe to share some interesting details on the net about what could be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 form factor. Specifically, the leaker reveals that the Samsung folding will be slightly wider and lower compared to the current generation. A matter of millimeters, however, sufficient to make the device more square, just as previously assumed. Basically the external display should have this aspect ratio:

Galaxy Z Fold 3: 24.5: 9

Galaxy Z Fold 4. 23: 9

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 4: external screen

The internal one would become:

Galaxy Z Fold 3: 5: 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4: 6: 5

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 4: internal screen

In essence, the difference would be almost imperceptible, in reality it would approach a more comfortable form for typing:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 4: overlapping devices Z FOLD 4 EZ FLIP 4: BATTERIES

There is also room to discuss the batteries of the two upcoming folding. Ice Universe believes that Z Flip 4 will have one 3.700mAh: it would be a fair improvement compared to the 3,300mAh that we find on the Z Flip 3. Previous rumors reported instead of a 3,400mAh battery, therefore more capacity but limited to only 100mAh additional. Galaxy Z Fold 4 should instead remain faithful to his 4.400mAh just like the predecessor.

SUMMARY EVERYTHING AND

… let’s see how the two technical data sheets could be. They are obviously partial, and each of the data reported must be considered with due caution.

GALAXY Z FOLD 4

display: external: aspect ratio 23: 9 internal: aspect ratio 6: 5

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus at 4nm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus at 4nm colors: black, beige and gray

black, beige and gray drums: 4.400mAh

4.400mAh cameras: 108MP + 12MP ultra wide angle + 10MP tele 3x + 10MP tele 10x

108MP + 12MP ultra wide angle + 10MP tele 3x + 10MP tele 10x S Pen: yes, not integrated

yes, not integrated fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral hinge: single

GALAXY Z FLIP 4