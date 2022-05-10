Samsung, updates for Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Wearable app

Samsung released a new firmware version of Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earphones (HERE our review). Not only that, the Seoul giant is also launching a new version of the Galaxy Wearable app which is enriched with a new automatic update function.

Let’s start with the earphones: the new firmware version is R190XXU0AVD1. The update, which is approximately 2.2 MB in size, brings with it a number of changes to the charging algorithm, which has been improved to ensure more durability and a greater battery stability. In addition to this, the new release brings adjustments in terms of reliability also within the system.

The Galaxy Bud Pro firmware update to version R190XXU0AVD1 can be downloaded through the Galaxy Wearable app, both from smartphones and tablets.

THE CONVENIENCE OF AUTOMATIC UPDATES

The Galaxy Wearable app update is available on the Galaxy Store and Play Store. The new version of the app (the 2.2.48.22033061) should facilitate the user experience by introducing the automatic update function. Nothing changes at the user interface level and nothing has been added even at the level of new features. But from today, with the latest version, users will be able to set the automatic update by selecting between the “Wi-Fi only” or “both Wi-Fi and data” option in order to always have all devices updated .

To set this new function, just open the Galaxy Wearable app, tap the hamburger menu on the home page and access the “About Galaxy Wearable” item.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – Wireless Earphones Black