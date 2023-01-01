Galaxy S23 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also in Europe

The news that Samsung users have been waiting for a long time: also there international version of the Galaxy S23s will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The question had been in the air for some time now and there were already several clues in this regard, but the last one sighting on Geekbench confirmation.

Yes, because the tables of the well-known testing platform have detected the passage of a SM-S918B which should identify the international edition of Galaxy S23 Ultra, while until now we had only witnessed the appearance of the U variants dedicated to the United States. As can be seen from the table below – the one on the left – the SM-S918B is based on the motherboard Kalama, which indicates the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

On the left, the table of the Galaxy S23 in the international version, on the right, that of a new Vivo smartphone. We can note the different frequency of cluster 3.

The sighting of the smartphone further confirms another detail that emerged today, namely that Samsung could have an exclusive version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in its hands. The table you find on the right, in fact, relates to one of the next Vivo smartphones based on the new Qualcomm SoC and we can see that the latter has the frequency of 3.19GHz for cluster with single core based on Cortex-X3 while talking about 3.36GHz for what we find on the Samsung smartphone.

In short, it seems confirmed that 2023 will be the best year for a long time now for anyone who wants to buy a top of the range Samsung in Europe, given that it will not only be based on a Qualcomm solution, but will also be equipped with a variant of the most powerful SoC than that offered by the competition. Do we want to find a sour note? Perhaps the presence of 8 GB of RAM in the basic version of the S23 Ultrawhich the benchmark reported today seems to confirm.