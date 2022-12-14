Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, first photo sample VS S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro

- Advertisement -

A first photographic sample of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, thanks to the Ice Universe leaker, which compares the shots of two other high-end smartphones well.

known for their performing camera compartments, namely the direct predecessor Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. It is clear that it is impossible to draw concrete conclusions from a single image, especially when you consider the compression resulting from uploading to social networks and so on, but the photo of S23U seems richer in detail, especially when you look at the skin of the pumpkin, and colors seem darker, especially when compared to those of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Below the picture: it is a crop at 100% in all three cases. From left to right, we have the S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro. We repeat: there are a lot of unknown variables – we do not know for example the lighting conditions of the environment or the methodologies of the test.

The source observes a rather curious detail: the full picture of the S23 Ultra is 12 MP, not at 12.5 MP; with a 4×4 binning, the second value should be that of a photo produced by a 200 MP sensor as has been rumored so far. In any case, it is explained that, according to the current samples, S23U solves – more correctly, improves – a weak point of its predecessor, that is to capture images that are too clear, with consequent loss of details, outdoors during the day. The leaker, however, believes that Vivo and Google Pixel still manage to do better in this regard. The same reasoning applies to the HDR processing algorithm.

Just a few days ago, the same source predicted that the S23 Ultra will be able to produce both 12.5MP photos and 200MP and 50MP photos – a “middle ground” that will essentially exploit a 2×2 binning. Recall that it is now practically certain that the next generation of Samsung flagships will be equipped exclusively with Qualcomm SoC, to be precise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; no Exynos chips, in the end he would have opted for a strategic retreat with the aim of returning in a couple of years even more competitive.