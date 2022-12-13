Confirmed the hardware of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: it will be outrageous

Once the hangover from the official arrival of the Xiaomi 13 has passed, we are already beginning to look at the next high-end smartphone that will hit the market. And, among the most striking, will be the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Well, of this model it has just been known that it has passed through the TENAA certification entity of Chica. And this means that it has some official data regarding what it will offer in its hardware.

Without being something communicated by Samsung itself, the data that appears in this place, which is public, is what must have terminal that is put up for sale, because if it is not the case, it does not have the corresponding permits to do so in the country in question. Therefore, they must be considered good. The fact is that what has been seen confirms something that was quite clear: the phone we are talking about will be a real beast.

What has been known about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Without knowing much more about the rest of the models that will make up this range of products, what is clear is that the one that has passed through the certification body will be the one that will make things very difficult for the rest of the high-end models with Android. So, for example, the Qualcomm processor will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 taking into account the frequencies that it will use in each set of nuclei (eight are the ones that it has inside). This ensures excellent performance, something that will help a lot to have versions of 8 or 12GB of RAM.

On the other hand, there is an important fact that the device we are talking about will offer. Your battery will be 4,855mAh. This would mean that the amperage of this component would be reduced in part compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra (5,000mAh), something that does not have to affect the time of use if improvements are made in energy consumption. But, the truth is that it is still a surprise because nothing indicated that this would be the case. Unfortunately, nothing is known about the power of fast charging, a section in which Samsung has to take important steps to match the competition.

Finally, there are a couple more details that are important. On the one hand, storage can be chosen from three possibilities: 256, 512GB and, the maximum, will reach 1TB. No surprises, but the truth is that it is more than fulfilled. On the other hand, the dimensions that the device will have have been indicated, which are the following: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 millimeters. Very similar to the previous generation and that, obviously, will have its corresponding space for the S Pen stylus. It remains to be seen, therefore, what the reduction in battery charge is due to.

Some camera data

You may be wondering about this section, and the TENAA entity shows information on these components, so there is confirmation. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is shown to be a lot and good. Thus, the main element would be 200MP, and would be accompanied by another three of 12 + 12 + 10 megapixels. This would allow a 10X optical zoom to be reached, for example. Not bad, really.

