Official Oppo A1 Pro: mid-range that aims high

As expected, oppo announced today Oppo A1 Pro, the first “Pro” smartphone in the A range of the Chinese manufacturer with decidedly interesting technical characteristics for the (medium) range in which it is positioned. It is in fact equipped with a 6.7 inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 10.07 billion colors, 950 nits of peak brightness and refresh rate up to 120Hzup to 12GB of RAM (extendable by a further 8GB via virtual RAM), 256GB of internal memory, stereo speakers, NFC and ColorOS 13 as the operating system.

The thickness is just 7.7 mm, the weight of 171 grams, while the front glass is double reinforced and the four corners of the body are thicker to protect the device in the event of bumps and falls. There are three cameras: a front one from 16MP integrated into a small central hole, two on the back from 108 MP (main) e 2MP for the depth effect. Under the body are the mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and the battery from 4,800mAh with fast charging a 67W: 30 minutes is enough to go from 0 to 80%.

OPPO A1 PRO TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: 6.7″ FHD+ OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling (default 120Hz), 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 1.07 billion colors, 93% screen-to-body ratio, 394ppi, 950nit peak brightness DT Star2 AGC protection

6.7″ FHD+ OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling (default 120Hz), 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 1.07 billion colors, 93% screen-to-body ratio, 394ppi, 950nit peak brightness DT Star2 AGC protection mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 memory: 8/12GB LPDDR4x RAM 128/256GB internal UFS 2.2 expandable

fingerprint sensor: integrated under the display

integrated under the display connectivity: dual SIM 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

dual SIM 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS speaker: stereo

stereo cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.4, 1/1.67″, FOV 82°, FF rear: Main 108MP, f/1.7, FOV 84°, AF 2MP depth, f/2.4, FOV 89°, FF

battery: 4,800mAh with 67W SuperVOOC charging

4,800mAh with 67W SuperVOOC charging dimensions and weight: 162.3×74.3×7.7mm by 171g

162.3×74.3×7.7mm by 171g os: ColorOS 13 based on Android 13

ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 colors: Moon Sea Black, Dawn Gold, Morning Rain Blue

PRICES

8/128GB; 1,799 yuan, approximately 243 euros

8/256GB: 1,999 yuan, approximately 270 euros

12/256GB: 2,299 yuan, approximately 311 euros