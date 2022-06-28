Galaxy S23, for a new selfie cam there is a “tele” that remains | Rumor

- Advertisement -

For a camera that improves there is one that certainly does not regress but remains unchanged. This is the conclusion reached by accumulating the indiscretions of colleagues of galaxyclub.nl on Galaxy S23 and S23 +that if a few days ago they had managed to obtain information on the improvement of the selfie camera, which has remained the same for four generations, now instead the updates concern the telephoto lens which should remain the same as the Galaxy S22.

The uncertainties are not lacking, both because the debut of the Galaxy S23 is still several months away so the information may not be very precise, and because in reality we talk about the same megapixels, which can mean everything and nothing at the same time. The number of megapixels is just one of the parameters that characterize a sensor, and there are more than a handful of 10 MP sensors.

It is also true, however, that the current 3x telephoto lens was only introduced this year, with the Galaxy S22 and S22 +. The zoom sensor previously adopted on the Galaxy S20 and S21 was just 1.1x, which actually reached the 3x advertised by doing extensive use of digital zoom. Then – this year in fact – Samsung switched to a pure telephoto lens, and just like on the S20, S21 and respective Plus variants, the same sensor with the hybrid zoom was kept, according to the most recent rumors. the S22, S23 and respective Plus variants should also do the same.

The rumor is silent on the fate of Galaxy S23 Ultra, but in all likelihood it will remain a “separate” project from the other S23s. Samsung should continue to significantly differentiate the Ultra from others, especially in the photographic field. Moreover, the rumors insist in an increasingly convinced way on the presence of a main sensor of 200 MP, “run in” some time ago with a cat printed in 600 square meters and which should be used for the first time on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.