Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of August: the absence of a product will be felt

The Galaxy Unpacked summer is one of Samsung’s traditional appointments: for a long time the protagonists have been the smartphones of the Galaxy Note series, which, however, has now been officially retired, leaving the spotlight to the folding. The Korean giant has not yet announced anything official, but in the last few hours the possible date of the event has emerged, namely Wednesday 10 August (last year the 11th was chosen).

There are few doubts about the products that will be presented: we will see the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and also the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smart watches. But the summer Unpacked is also the moment in which Samsung reveal your own new true wireless earphones: last year the Galaxy Buds 2 arrived, and for this year the rumors indicate that there are the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. And it is their absence that it will make noise: according to the most recent rumors, in fact, Samsung’s new top true wireless headphones they will not be part of the show.

GALAXY BUDS PRO 2: LATE BUT NOT TOO MUCH

The launch compared to that of the other products would therefore be postponed, but according to rumors it should still be a matter of limited delay, however, with the arrival on the market expected by the end of the year. There are still no rumors about the news that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will integrate compared to the already excellent predecessors (we talked about it in our review), a possible confirmation of the fact that the debut of the product is actually further away than that of the other devices provided in the August Unpacked schedule, and for which there is no lack of information.