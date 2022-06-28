HomeMobileAndroidGalaxy S22 and Buds 2, Starbucks cases arrive in Korea

Galaxy S22 and Buds 2, Starbucks cases arrive in Korea

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1045690.jpeg
1045690.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Samsung and Starbucks have announced a partnership aimed at the realization of protective houses for smartphones such as Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 UIltra and TWS Galaxy Buds 2 / Live / Pro earphones (the charging case is the same for all three models). Colors, graphics, logos and fonts are perfectly in style with the very famous American coffee shop chain; there is even a case for Galaxy Buds in the shape of a cup, complete with a handle to hold it and the typical decoration of the cappuccino with a floral motif.

galaxy s22 and buds 2, starbucks cases arrive in korea 2
galaxy s22 and buds 2, starbucks cases arrive in korea 2
galaxy s22 and buds 2, starbucks cases arrive in korea 1
galaxy s22 and buds 2, starbucks cases arrive in korea 1
galaxy s22 and buds 2, starbucks cases arrive in korea
galaxy s22 and buds 2, starbucks cases arrive in korea

The smartphone cases are all silicone, although the official announcements speak rather vaguely of “ecological materials“; as for the S22 Ultra they are basically a new” skin “of the official model with strap. For the moment it seems that there are two designs for the S22 Ultra, one for the S22 (the one with only the Starbucks logo) and one for the S22 Plus (the one with the small logo and the words “Count stars in your Galaxy”) In one of the two cases for the S22 Ultra, the strap has the graphic of a receipt from the coffee house.

For the moment the initiative is reserved for South Korea alone. The cases can be purchased through the official Starbucks app or at its official Naver web store. Orders will open tomorrow, June 28, and will be available in limited quantities. At the moment it is not clear whether the cases will arrive in other markets – even if given the low diffusion that the chain has had in Italy, an irreducible bulwark of espresso at € 1 (and broken, by now, damn inflation) we are not very optimistic. . In any case, i prices listed on Naver are as follows:

  • Simple earphone case: 39,000 won, equal to € 28
  • Earphone Cup Case: 59,000 won, equal to € 43
  • Silicone case for S22 Plus: 55,000 won, equal to € 40
  • Silicone Case for S22 Ultra with Strap: 60,000 won, equal to € 44
  • Silicon case for S22: ??? (not online yet)

VIDEO

The Samsung Galaxy A52 will use Snapdragon in its two versions, according to Geekbench: nothing from Exynos

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from eBay at 719 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available online from eBay at 889 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from eBay at 989 euros.

Available on : Galaxy S22 5G for 720 euros, Galaxy S22 Plus 5G for 890 euros and Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G for 990 euros. (Update June 27, 2022, 10:17 pm)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Galaxy S23, for a new selfie cam there is a “tele” that remains | Rumor

For a camera that improves there is one that certainly does not regress but...
Android

Xiaomi 12S will also be Pro and Ultra: Leica smartphones debuting on July 4th

  By Xiaomi 12S we have been talking for some time: since last April, to...
Android

Pixel 7 Pro, the display will be brighter than the 6 Pro | Rumor

  Among the aspects of Pixel 7 Pro the most talked about in this period...
Communication

The new MacBook Pro hides a nasty secret: Apple’s bad decision

When Apple introduced the new MacBook Pro with its new M2 chip, we were...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...

© 2021 voonze.com.