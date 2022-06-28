galaxy s22 and buds 2, starbucks cases arrive in korea

- Advertisement -

Samsung and Starbucks have announced a partnership aimed at the realization of protective houses for smartphones such as Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 UIltra and TWS Galaxy Buds 2 / Live / Pro earphones (the charging case is the same for all three models). Colors, graphics, logos and fonts are perfectly in style with the very famous American coffee shop chain; there is even a case for Galaxy Buds in the shape of a cup, complete with a handle to hold it and the typical decoration of the cappuccino with a floral motif.

The smartphone cases are all silicone, although the official announcements speak rather vaguely of “ecological materials“; as for the S22 Ultra they are basically a new” skin “of the official model with strap. For the moment it seems that there are two designs for the S22 Ultra, one for the S22 (the one with only the Starbucks logo) and one for the S22 Plus (the one with the small logo and the words “Count stars in your Galaxy”) In one of the two cases for the S22 Ultra, the strap has the graphic of a receipt from the coffee house.

For the moment the initiative is reserved for South Korea alone. The cases can be purchased through the official Starbucks app or at its official Naver web store. Orders will open tomorrow, June 28, and will be available in limited quantities. At the moment it is not clear whether the cases will arrive in other markets – even if given the low diffusion that the chain has had in Italy, an irreducible bulwark of espresso at € 1 (and broken, by now, damn inflation) we are not very optimistic. . In any case, i prices listed on Naver are as follows:

Simple earphone case: 39,000 won, equal to € 28

Earphone Cup Case: 59,000 won, equal to € 43

Silicone case for S22 Plus: 55,000 won, equal to € 40

Silicone Case for S22 Ultra with Strap: 60,000 won, equal to € 44

Silicon case for S22: ??? (not online yet)

