Galaxy S22 FE goodbye, Samsung would have canceled the series

Galaxy S22 FE he will not, at least he is convinced of this Sammobile reporting the news. The fact starts from the fact that, to date, no one has ever seen or heard anything about the smartphone – SM-S900 model, apparently. No images, no leaks, no previews of any kind if not some very timid attempts on the processor. Nor does its code appear on any database or benchmark platform. In short, Galaxy S22 FE does not exist.

2020: GALAXY S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Galaxy S20 FE 5G compared to S21 FE 5G. An LTE version of the S20 FE was also released.

And to think that the FE range was initially very well received by the public with the Galaxy S20 FE, announced in September 2020 (also in the LTE version) but which had begun to be talked about well before. Strange indeed that to date no details or information have emerged on the next device in the series. Analysts are thus starting to think about what could be the reasons that would have pushed to cancel not only the smartphone, but even the entire Galaxy Sx FE smartphone project.

ALL THE PROJECT, NOT ONLY S22 FE

It’s easy to think that the component crisis is affecting Samsung’s production capacity, but apparently that shouldn’t be the main reason for the decision. Rather it affects the fact that the South Korean company failed neither with the S20 FE, nor with the S21 FE to find a right place on the market. And this is more true for the second than for the first, also considering that the smartphone was presented late compared to the roadmap, too close to the Galaxy S22 range, announced just a month later. Let’s say that those who were planning to buy a Galaxy probably waited a few more days making their choice fall on one of the three models – S22, Plus and Ultra.

Goodbye Fan Edition, then. At least this year, but everything leads us to think that Samsung’s choice is definitive. Moreover, the management shows no fear in closing active projects, see the most striking case of regret Galaxy Note series actually merged into that Galaxy S Ultra to make room for foldable devices. If all this is confirmed by the facts, Samsung will from now on abandon the young S FE range to focus – we assume – on something else that is better defined in terms of positioning on the market.

