Xiaomi 12S will also be Pro and Ultra: Leica smartphones debuting on July 4th

By Xiaomi 12S we have been talking for some time: since last April, to be precise. And this is not a single smartphone, but one series consisting of three distinct models, Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra. From the rumors we finally move on to the facts, because for the 4th July the Chinese company has organized an event during which it will officially present the new devices. The appointment is for 13:00 Italian time.

The collaboration with Leica, the flagship of the manufacturer’s latest generation of smartphones, is confirmed and an image published on social networks allows us to take a look at the back of each of the three expected models. Everyone should count on the prestigious partnership, even if we expect that Ultra, more than all, will make available to users the best photographic solutions of the entire series.

THREE MODELS

The white smartphone should be Xiaomi 12S, followed by the Pro (black) and Ultra (green). Change the photo modules on the back – from the print image you can recognize a larger block on the Ultra than on the other two devices – as well as materials and colors. The top of the range, for example, is shown with a leather-like back cover and a gold frame.

To know the technical data sheet of the three expected products, it is necessary to wait a few more days. To date, in fact, no particular details have emerged except the possible adoption of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform (at least on the Pro and Ultra, or only on the second) and the charging speed which, according to the documentation filed at the 3C certification body, it should be 67W.

In short:

three models: Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra

12S: top of the range of small dimensions

12S Pro: top of the range

12S Ultra: top photographic range

collaboration with Leica for the photographic part

50MP main camera

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on at least one of the three – for the others (or for 12S only) a MediaTek possible

OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

