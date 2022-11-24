Emoji for everyone, Google extends reactions on Messages to any smiley

- Advertisement -

Some Android users can now react to a posted message on the Messages app with any type of emoji. And we emphasize anybecause for some time now it has been possible to send one of the 7 standard smileys as an answer *. Now, in practice, there is more freedom to reply with smileys, without any limitation.

* thumbs up, thumbs down, smiley face with heart eyes, smiley with tears of joy, open mouth face, crying smiley, angry smiley.

HOW DOES IT WORK

The operation is simple and we already know it through similar tools on WhatsApp and Telegram: it’s enough press and hold your finger on the message, and the app will display all available options. So far, however, it seems that the activation is limited to a small number of users, it is therefore probable that Google has decided to release the novelty to an initial small group to verify its correct functioning, to then proceed with a more extended release once they are any bugs and malfunctions have been fixed.

Indeed, we are still in an initial stage, where the tool is compatible without problems only if sender and recipient use the same messaging system. 9to5Google And The Verge they confirm for example that everything goes smoothly if both use RCS chat, while there are obvious problems if one user is using Android and the other iOS, or if one relies on the Messages app and the other on Apple’s Messages. The risk is that the reaction will appear like this: