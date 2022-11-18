Instagram will allow you to use a PIN for direct messages

The Instagram team is working on a new dynamic to give private messages extra security.

Following the same dynamic we’ve already seen on other platforms, Instagram will also offer end-to-end encryption for direct messages. A feature that will come with an extra option.

Instagram will have an extra security option for private messages

We have already seen that Instagram is working on a series of functions to enhance the dynamics of the app. And now a new function is added in development, as mentioned Alessandro Paluzzi:

Instagram is working on the ability to create a PIN to securely access your end-to-end encrypted messages on devices of your choice

In addition to offering end-to-end encryption to protect our direct messages, it would allow the use of a PIN system to give it extra security.

As seen in the screenshot Paluzzi shares, when end-to-end encryption is implemented on the user’s account, they will be prompted to create a PIN to protect them on the device.

At the moment, there are no further details on how Instagram plans to implement end-to-end encryption. It may be an option that is implemented by default in all accounts, or it may require the user to activate it in their account manually.

There are also no details on how the PIN option will work. If the idea is to assign a PIN to access the direct messages section or if it will be necessary to use it every time we want to open a conversation or write a DM.

The Instagram team has not commented on it, so we will have to wait to see how all these new features are implemented.