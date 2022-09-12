Blinkers, emergency calls & music: That’s why a smart bike helmet is worthwhile They blink, light up, play music, are suitable for making phone calls and protect your head with an airbag: smart bike helmets. TechStage shows what they can do. 3:54 p.m. tech stage

They flash, light up, play music, are suitable for making phone and protect the head with an airbag: smart bicycle s. Voonze shows what they can do.

It doesn't matter whether you're on a bike or an e-scooter (list of the best) : A helmet is a must. Ultimately, in the best-case scenario, it protects the driver from serious head injuries in the event of a fall. In our purchase advice, we show you what to look out for when buying a conventional helmet : Use your brain to find the right bicycle helmet . But some helmets can do more than "just" protect your head. They light up, flash, play music, are suitable for making phone calls and automatically send a message to the stored contact in the event of an accident. A very special helmet, which is actually not a helmet, even triggers an airbag in the event of an accident, which covers the driver's head like a hood. The market for smart bicycle helmets is manageable, but is growing steadily. We have selected some particularly popular models for this comparison test and will go into each one individually. If you are looking for a general overview of smart bicycle helmets, you should read our guide: Smart bicycle helmets with Bluetooth, indicators, light and music . Livall Evo 21 The lighting on the Livall Evo 21 (test report) , which consists of 38 LEDs and extends almost completely around the helmet, is immediately noticeable. As soon as dusk sets in, it reliably lights up thanks to an ambient light sensor. The helmet also comes with a remote control for the bicycle or e-scooter handlebars. This is mainly used for blinking. A motion sensor activates a brake light when you slow down. This does not always work reliably in the test. The latest PlayStation 5 redesign aims to pave the way for the Slim version If desired, the helmet can be connected to the Livall app via Bluetooth. There the user can specify how the light should shine in the dark. With a connected smartphone and stored emergency contact, the app sends an SMS and/or an e-mail with a link to the location to a desired contact in the event of a fall.

Livall gives the Evo 21 a battery life of ten hours. It is charged via a proprietary magnetic adapter supplied. The Livall Evo 21 currently costs a good 100 euros.

Airwheel C5

The smart bike helmet Airwheel C5 is the only helmet in this comparison that has a camera. It has a maximum resolution of 2K (2304X1296 pixels) and stores photos and videos on an SD card, which must not have more than 128 GB of memory.

The fairly high recording angle of 150 degrees is intended to ensure that as much as possible fits into the picture on descents, for example, and that the recording does not appear too jerky at the same time. However, this leads to distortions. There is no optical or digital image stabilization. A YouTube video provides a good impression of the image quality. Buttons on the side of the helmet start recording or take a picture.

The Airwheel C5 connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth. For example, it can play music or podcasts through the built-in speakers while the cyclist continues to hear all the surrounding noise. It is also possible to accept phone calls. There is also an app that the bike helmet connects to via WiFi to display a live image from the camera, for example.

Abus road bike helmet Viantor Quin

Abus is also a popular brand among passionate racing cyclists. The Abus Viantor racing bike helmet, designed for beginners, is a particularly popular helmet. Also because it offers as much from around 45 euros as other helmets that cost significantly more. This includes the streamlined design, the large wind inlets and wind outlets and space for a braid. The height of the Viantor can be adjusted in three stages. The width is determined by a freely adjustable wheel. The upholstery can be removed for cleaning.

The variant with the addition Quin for around 95 euros also has Bluetooth and thus connects to an app on the smartphone. The range of functions of the Abus Viantor Quin is very limited and basically focuses on a single function: the emergency notification. Sensors integrated in the helmet should detect a fall and then start a countdown in the app. If the driver does not actively cancel this, the app sends a message to a predefined emergency contact.

Hovding 3 airbag

A helmet primarily protects the head, the neck area is still exposed to strong forces in an accident. This is where the Hövding 3 (test report) comes in. Because the airbag not only protects the skull when triggered. When triggered, the airbag pulls over your head like a hood. In addition, it compresses and stabilizes the entire neck area to prevent whiplash and similar injuries. Vodafone TV launches a new package with all football for bars

Hovding 3 Hovding 3 Hovding 3 pictures

The Hövding 3 bicycle airbag is an appealing alternative to the classic helmet for those who mostly take it easy in the city and have the appropriate change. It is comfortable to wear while driving and does not ruin a hairstyle. We cannot recommend it for demanding trails and descents. Because it could happen that it triggers in the wrong place.

Triggering itself takes a fraction of a second. After a loud bang, the airbag pulls itself over the entire head and also protects the sensitive neck area. The emergency contact also receives an SMS with location data. However, the casualty should detach the Hövding 3 quickly, as it is severely squeezing the neck and making it difficult to breathe. In the event of unconsciousness after a fall, this could theoretically even be dangerous.

Lumo’s Ultra

The Lumos Ultra is a stylishly styled helmet that stands out from the crowd thanks to its curved shape. In the color white it is glossy, in the color black it is matt. Its locking system is very variable and works well. The cushions can be removed.

Lumos Ultra Black and White Lumos Ultra Black and White Lumos Ultra Black and White

The USB-C charging port is located behind a rubber cover on the rear side below the large and easily accessible on/off switch. We are very pleased that Lumos uses the current standard here and does not use any outdated or proprietary solutions. NBA 2K23 aims to keep the “old gen” experience on PC

The Lumos Ultra comes with a simple handlebar mount remote control. With it, the driver can flash the helmet. A very practical function, which at the same time increases the safety of the driver. In the app, the user has a number of options for customizing the light. In addition to the option of making it flash to save battery power, the intensity can also be determined here. In the maximum setting, the LEDs built into the Lumos Ultra shine brightly. We particularly like the large and bright front light. In no way does it replace a front light on a bicycle ( guide: bright bicycle lights for the dark season ), but oncoming (car) drivers will notice it immediately.

The Lumos Ultra has no built-in speakers and microphone. Accordingly, it is not possible to make calls or listen to music with it.

Sena R1 Evo

From a purely visual perspective, the Sena R1 Evo is a classic bike helmet with a streamlined design. There is a removable sun protection on its front. We have the white version, but there is also a black version, both versions are matte.

Its closure system is easily adjustable, as the only one of the helmets tested here, the driver can extend and retract the entire rear area in order to adapt it better to the individual head shape. The upholstery can be removed for cleaning.

Sena R1 Evo Sena R1 Evo

In the rear there is a button for switching the taillight on and off, there is no light on the front or a turn signal. Directly below is a micro-USB port for charging the battery. This allows for a talk time of seven to ten hours and is fully charged again after a charging time of two hours.

On the side of the Sena R1 Evo are three easily accessible buttons with clear haptic feedback. Among other things, this regulates the volume, the mesh intercom and switches on the FM radio.

Pairing with the smartphone wasn’t easy, as there is no mention anywhere that you have to press and hold the middle head for the pairing mode. Once paired, the helmet automatically connects to the smartphone after switching it off and on again.

Telephoning works fine. The other person understands us a bit tinny, but the Sena R1 Evo reliably filters out wind noise. The built-in stereo speakers are sufficiently loud. However, they lack any hint of bass. This hardly bothers when making calls, and podcasts can also be consumed easily. However, if you value high-quality music playback, you will be disappointed.

The buyer activates the mesh intercom by pressing the middle button. Owners of the Sena R1 Evo can talk directly about this, the manufacturer specifies the range as 900 meters, which can be extended to a maximum of 3.6 kilometers for up to six users thanks to the mesh system. However, we were not able to try it out with only one available helmet.

Lumo’s Street

The Lumos Street immediately catches the eye thanks to its extraordinary design. The design is closed, but it offers ventilation openings at the front, top and rear. The locking system is secure, the pads can be removed. Braid wearers can thus lead the hair through an opening to the outside.

The front and rear LEDs are very bright, which ensures excellent visibility in traffic. They are even so bright that pedestrians, for example, could feel dazzled. The buyer needs the supplied magnetic adapter for charging. That’s a shame, a standard connector like USB-C would have made the Lumos Street even more flexible. The adapter not only charges the helmet, but also the supplied remote control. The driver can use the remote control to activate the flashing function of the helmet to indicate a turning maneuver. The helmet also recognizes a braking process via motion sensors in the remote control and lights up the rear LEDs in red.

The buyer can set different light patterns via the app. The configuration options here are surprisingly diverse. If you are interested in the helmet, we recommend our detailed review of the Lumos Street .

Livall BH51M Neo

The smart bike helmet Livall BH51M Neo resembles a BMX helmet, so it has a rounder and closed shape. On its front there is a wide ventilation slit above the fixed sun protection made of artificial leather. It comes in the colors white and black. Its locking system is simple but functional. The cushions can be removed.

The only button on the Livall BH51M Neo that has a somewhat unclean pressure point is in the rear area. The charging port, for which you need the supplied USB adapter, is hidden behind a flap. In our eyes, it is completely incomprehensible that Livall has not installed a USB-C or at least a micro-USB port. On the one hand, you always have to have the right adapter with you when traveling and, on the other hand, you look stupid if you lose the adapter. According to the manufacturer, the battery should last for a talk time of up to five hours.

Livall BH51M Neo Livall BH51M Neo Livall BH51M Neo

After pairing with the smartphone, you can use the Livall BH51M Neo to make calls, for example. In the test, however, the other person misunderstood us. When there is wind noise, the driver has to yell to get something across to the other person. The speakers, on the other hand, are not bad. Although they are a bit quieter than those of the Sena R1 Evo, they transmit a somewhat more voluminous sound overall. Language is very understandable and one or the other song is fun. However, one should not expect too much. For example, the Bose Frames Tempo sunglasses (test report) are miles better. With the stereo speakers, however, it is noticeable that one is significantly quieter than the other. It may be an error in our model.

We allow the manufacturer to send us another copy. We will add an update at this point to see if the speakers are the same and if the microphone is also better.

The Livall BH51M Neo comes with a high-quality remote control for the handlebars. It connects to the helmet immediately and without hesitation and then lets it flash at the touch of a button. This not only looks very chic, it is also legal and relevant to safety. After all, the driver can keep both hands on the handlebars when turning. This is even more important with an e-scooter than with a bicycle.

The Livall BH51M Neo offers both rear and front light. However, the light settings in the app do not allow it to be switched on permanently, the user can only choose between different flashing variants. If desired, the helmet uses the built-in motion sensors to light up when braking. These sensors also record severe vibrations, such as those that occur in an accident, and inform a stored emergency contact. If friends are also out and about with a Livall BH51M Neo, a walkie-talkie function can be started via the remote control.

Xiaomi Smart4U SH50

In addition to a pleasing design in black or white, the Xiaomi Smart4U SH50 primarily offers a good rear lighting system, but there are no LEDs at the front. Sensors detect the ambient brightness and switch the light on or off accordingly. In addition, the light intensity adjusts automatically. Motion sensors register when the driver brakes and lights up a brake light. This works reliably in most cases.

The helmet is charged via a magnetic adapter and unfortunately not directly via USB. Interestingly, it is the same charging adapter that is also used in the Livall BH51M Neo. However, this should not be necessary very often. After all, the manufacturer promises a battery life of 36 hours after a two-hour charge. If the Xiaomi Smart4U SH50 does not detect any movement for 20 minutes, it switches itself off. The helmet from the Xiaomi brand Smart4U can be bought from Banggood (purchase link) with the discount code BG610813 for just under 64 euros. Will be shipped from China.

Conclusion

Smart functions are increasingly finding their way into bicycle helmets and thus offer real added value. In addition to a clearly visible light, we consider a turn signal function with remote control on the handlebars, as offered by the Lumos Ultra, Lumos Street and Livall BH51M Neo, to be particularly practical. It clearly shows a turning maneuver while the driver can keep both hands on the handlebars. This is a safety-relevant function not only on the bike, but also on the e-scooter.

The option of making phone calls with a smart helmet or chatting with other drivers via an intercom is also really good. This works great with the Sena R1 Evo, but not so well with the Livall BH51M Neo. The Livall BH51 Neo is the only smart helmet in our comparison that offers both audio connectivity and a turn signal. The Airwheel C5 is also a special feature. It is the only helmet in this comparison that has a camera and can save video recordings.