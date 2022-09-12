RTX 3060 8 GB and RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X: new graphics cards arrive just before the release of the RTX 4000

With all eyes on Nvidia’s next-generation “Ada Lovelace” RTX 4000 graphics , the US giant is reportedly planning to release new RTX 3060s and RTX 3060 Tis as early as next month.

Ahead of the RTX 4000 launch, Nvidia is reportedly working on the new RTX 3000 Ampere series of cards, according to leaker @Zed_Wang on Twitter. The source reports that Nvidia is set to release an RTX 3060 Ti with faster GDDR6X memory in Octoberas well as’a classic RTX 3060 with slightly less VRAM memory than the current model.

In effect, this new reference would only carry 8 GB of memory, and should therefore be placed slightly cheaper than the current model and its 12 GB of VRAM. Many users found that 12 GB of memory was excessive for a card capable of playing games at 1080p, so it looks like Nvidia listened to the community. The width of the memory bus is also reduced from 192 to 128 bits. This reduces effective bandwidth by 33% (360 GB/s vs. 240 GB/s).

Nvidia wants to sell its graphics card inventory the RTX 4000 s

Coming out new RTX 3000s, Nvidia reportedly intends to sell off its large stock of graphics cards. While GPUs were almost unobtainable a few months ago, we recently reported that Nvidia ended up producing far more cards than expected, and now found itself with far too many GPUs in its warehouses.

In addition to the upcoming RTX 3060 8GB and RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X, Nvidia is also reportedly preparing a new RTX 3070 Ti based on the more powerful GA102 GPU, but little information is currently available about it. Either way, Nvidia will have a few months to sell its new SKUs, as the next RTX 4060s aren’t expected until early next year, although the RTX 4060 Ti has already been spotted on a benchmark. before its launch. The most powerful RTX 4090 in the series could be coming from October or November according to the latest rumours.