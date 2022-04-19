Tech GiantsApple

WhatsApp protects privacy: the news on iOS

By: Abraham

There beta 22.9.0.70 of WhatsApp for iOS includes a small, substantial novelty for users enrolled in the TestFlight program regarding the privacy. As well as on Android, where the function has already been available for a few weeks – always in Beta, v. 2.22.8.9 -, even on the iPhone you will have more control over the information you share with your contacts.

Opening Settings> Account> Privacy you access the screen where you define who can see the last access, our profile picture, personal information and status. Now beta users who have received the update alongside the options “All” And “Nobody“they will have a third, called”My contacts except …“which allows you to keep the display of your information active while excluding one or more contacts.

MORE PRIVACY PROTECTION

This is especially useful if you want to maintain greater privacy with occasional contacts with whom you exchange one-off messages, or even if you don’t want to let only certain people know when we last accessed the platform. As he points out WABetaInfo:

  • if I hide my last login to contact A, I too will not be able to see when A was last logged in
  • if I hide my image, information or status from contact A, I will be able to continue to see the image, information or status of contact A
We recall the recent announcement of the Communities and many other big news regarding reactions, moderation of chats, voice calls and sending files up to 2GB.

Abraham

