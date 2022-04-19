WhatsApp protects privacy: the news on iOS

There beta 22.9.0.70 of WhatsApp for iOS includes a small, substantial novelty for users enrolled in the TestFlight program regarding the privacy. As well as on Android, where the function has already been available for a few weeks – always in Beta, v. 2.22.8.9 -, even on the iPhone you will have more control over the information you share with your contacts.

Opening Settings> Account> Privacy you access the screen where you define who can see the last access, our profile picture, personal information and status. Now beta users who have received the update alongside the options “All” And “Nobody“they will have a third, called”My contacts except …“which allows you to keep the display of your information active while excluding one or more contacts.