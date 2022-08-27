For Mac & Co.: Quadruple USB-C power adapter with 245 watts

Sanho launches its new Hyperjuice supply in regular stores. Thanks to GaN, it delivers more power and is quite compact. There is one downside.

After a successful crowdfunding project, a new, powerful USB-C power supply from Sanho can now be ordered directly. The latest generation of the Hyperjuice series comes with four ports and a total of 245 of power output and can deliver up to 100 watts per port. The device comes in an aluminum housing and is connected to the mains using the supplied Euro plug.

100 watts per port

Thanks to current GaN technology, the 245W GaN desktop charger Despite the high performance, it is comparatively compact (105 x 100 x 32 mm), but weighs more than half a kilo (582 g). Thanks to the four ports, you can charge four medium-sized 60-watt notebooks at full speed at the same time – or alternatively two 16-inch MacBook Pro machines plus iPad Pro and iPhone 13. This means that the 245W GaN Desktop Charger is also suitable for Tables in the office at which several people are sitting.

What unfortunately doesn’t work is the use of the Power Delivery Standard 3.1 (PD 3.1), with which you could charge a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display at maximum speed (Fast Charging) – only PD 3.0 and 2.0 are supported. Apple’s in-house 140W USB-C power remains the standard option here. For that should Fast charging with smaller mobile Macs work with the Sanho device that require less power.

Battery with 245 watts

In addition to the 245W GaN Desktop Charger, which Sanho currently sells for 150 US dollars and also ships to Europe, the manufacturer also has a new one 245W USB-C Battery Pack launched its Hyperjuice brand. It comes with 27,000 mAh and trumps with that Competitors such as Anker, whose current batteries, which are suitable for charging notebooks, have a maximum of 24,000 mAh deliver. The battery pack also has four ports and an integrated display that shows how many watts are currently being delivered.

Two ports handle 100 watts, two a maximum of 65 watts. PD 3.0 is supported. Pass-through charging allows charging during use and, thanks to fast charging, the battery should be charged in around an hour with a 100-watt power supply. The battery is designed specifically for Macs and costs $250. With 765 g and a size of 191 x 81 x 28 mm, however, it is relatively difficult to transport. Nevertheless, you should also be allowed to take it on the plane.