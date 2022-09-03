HomeTech NewsReviewsLenovo Glasses T1, first impressions: Lenovo's riskiest bet convinces, although it does...

Lenovo Glasses T1, first impressions: Lenovo's riskiest bet convinces, although it does not fall in love (yet)

By Brian Adam
Lenovo is a company willing to take risks. I admit that it was the first thing I thought of when I put on these glasses, determined to find out if the experience that this brand offers us with this device is really worth it. These Glasses T1 are a breath of fresh air, and there is no doubt that this clearly works in your favor.

They have been designed so that we connect them to our smartphone, laptop or tablet with the purpose of improving our experience in three different usage scenarios: with games, with movies and series, or when we need to work with confidential documents and want to make sure that nobody is gossiping. We have tried them, and we assure you that it is one of those products that do not leave you indifferent.

Lenovo Glasses T1: technical specifications
features

panels

Micro OLED

resolution
1920 x 1080 dots (for each eye)

contrast ratio

10,000:1
soda

60Hz

connectivity

USB-C

sound

Integrated stereo speakers

CERTIFICATIONS

TUR certification for protection against blue light
TUR certification to reduce flicker

COMPATIBILITY

Android (via USB Type-C)
Windows
iOS and macOS (via Lightning connector and HDMI adapter)

price

Not available

These glasses are great, but they could use being more stylized

Before we delve into the experience that these glasses offer us in a real use scenario, it is worth taking a look at their physical characteristics. There is no doubt that the most important thing in a device like this is panel specifications who are responsible for delivering the images, and, in theory, they are well served.

Their two Full HD OLED arrays They work with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and have a contrast ratio of 10,000:1. In the next section of this article we will check if they are really up to the task if we stick to their quality. They will go on sale in China later this year, although Lenovo has not yet disclosed their price. During 2023 will also reach other markets, but this Chinese company has not specified which ones, so we do not know if they will finally be available in Spain. Let’s hope they do arrive so that the users who catch their attention have the opportunity to get hold of them.

