Android TV 13 will allow you to watch several videos simultaneously

There is less left for Android TV 12 to become a reality. In July of last year, Google launched the beta version for developers, and the official update of its acclaimed operating system for smart TVs is expected to be presented at Google I / O 2022 to be held next May. and and We are starting to receive the first information related to Android TV 13.

One of the coolest features that came with Android TV 7 was the picture-to-picture or PiP (Picture-in-Picture) mode. We are talking about a floating window that shows the video in a smaller size so that you can continue browsing the interface.

For example, you can put a YouTube video in the background while you’re using another app. And it seems that with the arrival of Android TV 13 this function will improve more than ever.

Android TV 13 will have an improved picture-in-picture mode

Android TV 13 is bringing a new form of picture-in-picture mode called “expanded” PiP. This will enable PiP windows that are even longer or wider than before (ie. outside the 1:2.39 to 2.39:1 min/max aspect ratio).

Or this is what follows from the Last Twitter message posted by Mishaal Rahman, former XDA Editor-in-Chief and that he usually scrutinizes the APK of Google applications in order to find surprises like his latest discovery.

More than anything because, according to Rahman, Android TV 13 will allow you to create longer and wider PiP windows so that they can be adapted. And beware, this function will be exclusive to the version for smart TVs, since at the moment it would not reach the family of Android smartphones.

In this way, although until now the only valid aspect ratio to activate the PiP mode was 16:9, with the arrival of Android TV 13 it will be possible to create a custom aspect ratio to be less than 1:2:39 or higher to 2:39:1. The expanded code further suggests that users will be able to dock multiple PiP windows side by side so that multiple videos can be played simultaneously.

Of course, we still cannot launch the bells on the fly since we are facing a function that, for the moment, It would arrive with Android TV 13. And considering that Android TV 12 will be official next May, there is still a long way to go before this feature arrives.

Regarding the main news that will land with Android TV 12let’s remember that it will offer support for 4K televisions, so that the system’s interface and apps adapt to offer UHD resolution, in addition to an adaptive refresh rate and that it would change in real time depending on the app you are using.