Android TV 13 is released by Google with new customization and accessibility features

Google announced this Friday (02) the release of Android 13 for Android TV. With the new version of the operating system for smart TVs, users will have access to several innovations in terms of experience customization and accessibility. There are also a number of resources for developers to expand the possibilities with their apps. Users will be able to customize the display resolution and refresh rate for the HDMI inputs. Furthermore, there is a new function that “pauses” the operation of accessories — such as a Chromecast — connected to the TV, allowing for more power savings when a user switches between viewing different HDMI sources.

The platform brings a set of API improvements to improve the fluidity and TV experience. The AudioManager API, which gives access to the system’s sound volume control, will now allow developers to choose the best audio format by detecting sound attributes on the active device before it even starts playing. - Advertisement - To improve input controls and accessibility, Android TV 13 allows users to tailor the operating system to their needs. The Input Device API, for example, will now support different physical keyboard layouts. Game and application developers will be able to manage the variations according to the user’s location.

In the same vein, a new AccessibilityManager API will also allow developers to fetch users’ preference settings for the system-wide audio transcription feature automatically. For now, Android TV 13 is only available for Android TV emulators and ADT-3, a device designed for developers who test their applications for new versions of the operating system. Succeeding Android TV 12, the new software version should be released to all users in mid-2023.

