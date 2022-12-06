Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro: dimensions and weight emerge in new leak

Update (06/12/22) – JB
After having its RAM and storage options revealed in China, the Xiaomi 13 line has now had its dimensions and weight confirmed by people who had early access to the devices.
According to leaker Panda Is Blad, the standard Xiaomi 13 should be announced with a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED screen, and it will be sold in versions with a glass or leather finish.
On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch curved AMOLED panel and will be finished in ceramic and leather. See the dimensions of each one:
- Xiaomi 13 – 152.8 x 71.5 x 7.98 mm – 180g
- The leather version will be 8.1 mm thick and weigh up to 185g.
- Xiaomi 13 Pro – 163 x 74.6 x 8.38mm – 229g ceramic
- Leather version will be 8.7mm thick and weigh 210g
Finally, the source of the leak also says that the devices will still have the bottom edge of the display a little thicker than the others.
So far, the release date remains uncertain.
Original text (02/12/22)
Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have RAM, storage and other details revealed in leak
With a now undefined launch, the Xiaomi 13 line has returned to the main channels of rumors and leaks. That’s because smartphones have already had real images leaked and are now having your RAM and storage options revealed in China.
According to people who have behind-the-scenes access to the manufacturer, both the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro should have options with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.
- Xiaomi 13
- 8GB + 128GB
- 8GB + 256GB
- 12GB + 256GB
- 12GB + 512GB
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- 8GB + 128GB
- 8GB + 256GB
- 12GB + 256GB
- 12GB + 512GB
In both cases, smartphones bring LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
When it comes to the available colors, the Xiaomi 13 Pro should have a blue variant with a synthetic leather finish, with the other options being white and black. The standard model will have a limited option in green with a fully glass rear.
So far, Xiaomi has not yet commented on the leak and has not reported the next launch date for the Xiaomi 13 line. Still, Chinese sources believe that the presentation of the devices could happen as early as next Thursday (8).
It is worth remembering that the two smartphones must have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, E6 AMOLED screen, 50 MP main camera certified by Leica, charging up to 120W and Android 13 running under MIUI 14.
Looking forward to the launch of the Xiaomi 13 line? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.