Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro: dimensions and weight emerge in new leak

After having its RAM and storage options revealed in China, the Xiaomi 13 line has now had its dimensions and weight confirmed by people who had early access to the devices.

According to leaker Panda Is Blad, the standard Xiaomi 13 should be announced with a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED screen, and it will be sold in versions with a glass or leather finish.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch curved AMOLED panel and will be finished in ceramic and leather. See the dimensions of each one:

Xiaomi 13 – 152.8 x 71.5 x 7.98 mm – 180g The leather version will be 8.1 mm thick and weigh up to 185g.

– 152.8 x 71.5 x 7.98 mm – 180g Xiaomi 13 Pro – 163 x 74.6 x 8.38mm – 229g ceramic Leather version will be 8.7mm thick and weigh 210g

Finally, the source of the leak also says that the devices will still have the bottom edge of the display a little thicker than the others.

So far, the release date remains uncertain.