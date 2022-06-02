Amazon vs Google: No purchases from Kindle, Audible and Music apps

Amazon does not stop, and as expected after removed the ability to make digital purchases first from the Amazon app for Android, and then from that of Prime Video, extends this limitation as well to Kindle apps, Audible And Music.

The reason, of course, is always the same: the e-commerce giant speaks of a vague need for “comply with updated Google Play Store policies“, but the reference is clear, and concerns the heavy errands – equal to 30% – the Mountain View withholds starting in April on in-app digital goods purchases. Until recently, Amazon enjoyed a special privilege, and was one of the very few entities authorized by Google to use third-party alternatives for collecting in-app payments. But now things have changed.

LOOK BUT DON’T BUY

As expected, Amazon is not at all enthusiastic about the idea of ​​sharing such a large share of its revenue with Google, and has therefore decided to eliminate the ability for users to purchase digital content through their apps, which will still retain a margin. useful in the ability to consult catalogs and add content to your wish list. At the time of payment, however, you will be invited to exit the app and perfect it on the browser. On Audibile, however, it will still be possible to purchase credits through the app, but the same will not apply to audiobooks starting from version 3.23 of the software.

At the moment this clean cut is not yet effective: it will soon be, however, and that is as soon as the latest update of the Kindle, Audible and Music apps will be available on Android and iOS globally. For now things will go like this: but that of commissions on in-app purchases is one of the most heated, important and stratified battles of the tech industry, with the clash between Apple and Epic Games which is the pivot of the story to which chapters continue to be added. : the latest in early May, when Tinder denounced Google for this very issue.