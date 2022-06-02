Google Play Store APK: Download and install the latest update on Android

Downloading the latest version of the Google Play Store is the guarantee of taking advantage of the new features and improvements made by Google to its application store. We present here the latest features of the Google Play Store in its new version, but also how to download and install the APK file.

This article will be regularly updated to offer you the latest version and explain the new features added to the Google Play Store.

On the program of this new APK from the Google Play Store, the many small additions and features found on Android 11 in particular. If you don’t want to wait for your terminal to update to the latest version from the Google Play Store, you will find the APK file below that you can download and install now.

For the most impatient, we therefore offer you the link and the procedure to follow to immediately benefit from the most recent version of the Google Play Store. A little further down, discover the new features and small additional features that improve this latest version of the application.

Download and install the Google Play Store APK 30.6.18

Download the Google Play APK file to your phone or tablet via this link:

Click here to download Google Play Store APK file 30.6.18

If you downloaded it from your computer, copy the file you just downloaded (it should be in Downloads) to your phone using the USB cable

If you did it from your phone, go to the next step

If necessary, on your smartphone go to Settings > Apps then check Unknown sources to allow the installation of applications outside the Play Store

then check to allow the installation of applications outside the Play Store Use a good Android file manager then find the file to run on your mobile

Once found, tap on it to proceed with the installation

If you have difficulty, you can go to our tutorial to learn how to install or uninstall an APK file. You have just downloaded the latest version of the Google Play Store and will be able to take advantage of all its new features now! If you have any questions or difficulties, feel free to ask them in the comments. For the list of new features, it’s just below.

The latest from the Google Play Store

The market for Google applications continues to improve, gaining both in ergonomics and in simplicity, with an ever more polished design that gives pride of place to color codes while maintaining the sobriety of a white and gray background. Here are the new features that you will be able to enjoy by downloading the latest version.

Share apps with nearby smartphones

Since version 24.0 of the Play Store, Google has made it easy to share apps with nearby Android smartphones. This new feature relies on Nearby Share, Google’s AirDrop alternative.

Google Play Points

Google has recently introduced a loyalty program that allows you to earn points for each purchase made on the Play Store. These points can then be redeemed for free games, books, movies or series on the Play Store.

Say goodbye to the hamburger menu!

Recently, Google announced the disappearance of the hamburger menu. Instead of this, the Play Store transfers the menu under your portrait. To access the “my games and applications” or your subscriptions submenus, you will have to press on them. All account information will also be associated with this manipulation, but will be in a dedicated tab.

Filters to find apps faster

Google improves Play Store search with contextual filters that help find apps faster. Filters appear with certain results only, in the form of buttons.

Download data without waiting for Wi-Fi

The Google Play Store offers to download directly via data without having to wait for Wi-Fi when the latter has created a download waiting list. At the time of packages with a lot of data and 5G, this new function could make sense.

In case of insufficient space, the Play Store offers apps to uninstall

Google has thought of us with a new option on the Play Store in its latest version. The latter materializes in the form of a popup when the alert on the lack of space appears, so instead of letting us do all the steps, the Play Store offers us a list of applications that can be deleted.

Here you can find the apps that we use the least normally, and they are listed in descending order according to the space they occupy. It also displays the space you need, this will allow you to compare with the list and delete only those that will free up enough space, rather practical and fast.

Reimbursement period increases to 48 hours

Google extended the refund period to 14 days in France in 2018, we explain how to take advantage of it, because it is done under certain conditions. In fact the two-hour time limit remains, that is to say that under this time you can make yourself refund the application unconditionally and immediately. You have to go to the account tab, then order history and from there get a refund for the game or app (it’s also possible by going directly to the game or app sheet).

For the 14-day period, it will be necessary send a request to this address. Google specifies that the request will be processed in most cases within 15 minutes, but that it can take two working days. You will then receive an email telling you whether or not you will be reimbursed (most often the answer will be positive). Google surely allows itself this delay to see if the person is not abusing this kind of request.