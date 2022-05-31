Apple, beta 2 of iOS and iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6

About two weeks after the arrival of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS 12.4 and tvOS 15.5, Apple has released the second betas of 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, macOS 12.5 and tvOS 15.6 to developers. Beta testing of these versions should continue in parallel with the release of the beta of the new major releases – iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 16, macOS 13 and watchOS 9 – expected for next week.
All beta versions they can be installed in OTA modedirectly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.
For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.
For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone should be used ed Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile using Xcode. Before updating It is always advisable to perform a system backup.
These new releases, as well as previous ones, are mostly focused on bug fixes in addition to the usual performance improvements. As usual, we will update this article if any noteworthy news emerges.
With iOS 16, however, support for the always on display should finally arrive, which could still be an exclusive of the future iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Updates to the Health app on iPhone and Apple Watch are also expected – at the moment it is not expected to arrive on iPad and Mac -, news for the notification center, changes to window management and multitasking, in particular on iPad, new functions similar to those of social networks, in particular for voice, on the Messages app, multiple smart home shortcuts on tvOS and change to macOS system preferences to make them more like iOS.