How to get faster WiFi speeds with the new Amazon eero 6 series

Amazon adds two new members to its eero 6 series of mesh Wi-Fi devices, allowing users to choose from a variety of options according to their needs and budgets.

The new additions are the eero Pro 6E and eero 6+, while the eero Pro 6 and eero 6 lower their price, so that this series of devices also becomes more affordable, leaving only €229 per unit (€599 the pack of three units), and €119 per unit (259 euros for the pack of three units), respectively.



Amazon stands out from the eero Pro 6E which is the most advanced option, offering higher network speed, up to 2.3 Gb/s (one gigabit wired and 1.3 Gb/wireless), also incorporating the new 6 Ghz band, and supporting a fairly large number of devices connected simultaneously, up to more than 100 devices.

Each device integrates 1 Ethernet port of 2.5 Gb and 1 Ethernet port of 1.0 Gb, supporting multigigabit connectivity plans, being one of the ideal options for activities such as virtual reality and augmented reality, and 8K video playback.

For Amazon:

The eero Pro 6E enables Wi-Fi speeds of over one gigabit throughout the home and takes advantage of the new Band 6 to provide access to a new, wide Wi-Fi space that enables faster speeds and less congestion throughout the home network.

Its price is 359 euros for a pack of one unit and 839 euros for a pack of three units.

And regarding the eero 6+ Amazon points out that it is the most affordable eero gigabit option, being the latest dual-band option that is also compatible with Internet plans of up to one gigabit, and that it is capable of covering more than 75 connected devices simultaneously .

Each device features 2 x 1.0 GbE ports for gigabit wired connectivity and offers Wi-Fi internet access on the 160 MHz band for a faster connection than other dual-band eero 6 options.

Its price is 149 euros for a pack of one unit and 329 euros for a pack of three units.

Amazon notes that all eero 6 options are easy to configure, are backward compatible with previous generation eero devices, feature eero TrueMesh networking technology that reduces network congestion with efficient traffic management, In addition to having an easy and frustration-free management system, achieving fast and secure networks, and with the support of Amazon customer service.

Customers who want access to more advanced security tools can subscribe to eero Secure for €3.99 per month or eero Secure+ for €10.99 per month.

The devices are already for sale on Amazon Spain.

Image: eero Pro 6E: Credit: Amazon