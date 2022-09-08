iPhone 14 goes to 6 GB of RAM: no upgrade on the Pros

The new 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are now official and Apple has unveiled all their main technical features during the Far Out event that was held yesterday, however some details are still missing to confirm.

As per tradition, in fact, the Cupertino house has not shared any information regarding the battery capacity and the memories installed on the new iPhones, leaving these specifications to be discovered following in-depth product analyzes. In the case of autonomy we can begin to get an idea by comparing it with that of the previous models through the values ​​declared by Apple on the official website, while to estimate the RAM present it is necessary to rely on other tools.