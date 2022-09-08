iPhone 14 goes to 6 GB of RAM: no upgrade on the Pros

The new iphone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are now official and Apple has unveiled all their main technical features during the Far Out event that was held yesterday, however some details are still missing to confirm.
As per tradition, in fact, the Cupertino house has not shared any information regarding the battery capacity and the memories installed on the new iPhones, leaving these specifications to be discovered following in-depth product analyzes. In the case of autonomy we can begin to get an idea by comparing it with that of the previous models through the values declared by Apple on the official website, while to estimate the RAM present it is necessary to rely on other tools.
Fortunately, the latest beta of Xcode 14 took care of unraveling the mystery, as found by colleagues at MacRumors. The new build, in fact, includes data relating to the iPhone 14 and confirms that all 4 variants are equipped with 6 GB of RAM. This means that iPhone 14 and 14 Plus received an increase over iPhone 13 and 13 mini (here the review of 13), which stopped at 4 GB, while for the two Pros there are no differences compared to last year.
Recall that iPhone 14 and 14 Plus use the same SoC Apple A15 Bionic with 5-core GPU that we find today on both iPhone 13 Pro, so it was conceivable that the RAM could also be the same. The difference compared to the 14 Pro therefore lies not in the capacity, but in the quality. The rumors had in fact hypothesized the adoption of DDR5 memories for the new Pro, an element that has yet to be confirmed by more in-depth tests.