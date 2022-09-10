Apple has stopped selling these four iPhones

- Advertisement -

Now that the iPhone 14 is here, is adjusting its iPhone catalog, as usual after each launch.

As of this time, Apple stops offering the following phones: iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It may seem strange that Apple is discontinuing two of its highest-end phones that are barely a year old. However, the move mirrors the exact same cuts Apple made last year when it discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

- Advertisement -

If you’re still looking for one of these discontinued phones, you’ll need to go to a store like amazon either mediamarktwhich should keep them until they run out.

If you prefer one of the new models, you have four to choose from. The iPhone 14 is now the most affordable option as there is no new mini. Instead, Apple has opted for the iPhone 14 Plus, which has a 6.7-inch screen and a larger battery than the base model.

The high-end models are still the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Both have received some major improvements over their predecessors. They feature a new A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP main camera, and the notch has been replaced with the dynamic island.



