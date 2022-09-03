Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the successor will arrive in Europe. Word of the CEO

- Advertisement -

ultra-this-is-the-best-xiaomi-mobile-and-that-you-will-not-be-able-to-buy/">Xiaomi 12S Ultra will probably not be sold on the international market, but his does. The news that many were hoping for comes directly from Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of the company, who at the beginning of July had presented the smartphone limiting it exclusively to China. In recent weeks there has been plenty of talk about it, among those who believed that it was a device that we would never see in the West and those who were convinced that, given the qualities (photographic and otherwise) that emerged from the international tests (ours included), sooner or later the smartphone would also in the Old Continent.

Evidently the company he must have decided on a middle ground: this generation no, the next yes. The CEO’s words can easily be misinterpreted, but in the end it seems clear that the fate of the current model is sealed: no West. It is as if Xiaomi intended to collect feedback from its internal market to bring an even more mature product to (and beyond).

Xiaomi 12S Ultra was born from collaboration with the historic Leica brand, which with Xiaomi has handled the development of the photographic sector. 12S Ultra offers a 1-inch sensor (Sony IMX989) which has kept its promises by returning first class shots. Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro were also presented with him, but for the moment nothing is known about a possible marketing on the Western market.

- Advertisement -

XIAOMI 12S ULTRA AT A GLANCE

display: AMOLED 6.73 “3200×1440, refresh rate 1-120Hz, 1500nit, Gorilla Glass VIctus

AMOLED 6.73 “3200×1440, refresh rate 1-120Hz, 1500nit, Gorilla Glass VIctus mobile platform : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 256 / 512GB internal UFS 3.1

connectivity: 5G, WiFI 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFI 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS impermeability: IP68

IP68 OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

MIUI 13 based on Android 12 cameras: front: 32MP rear: Main 50MP Sony IMX989 1 “, f / 1.9, 23mm eq. 48MP ultra wide angle and macro Sony IMX586, f / 2.2, 13mm eq., PDAF 48MP telephoto periscope Sony IMX586, f / 4.1, 120mm eq., Hyper OIS

battery: 4,860mAh, 67W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse