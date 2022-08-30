Testing the Xiaomi 12S Ultra: this is the best Xiaomi mobile and that you will not be able to buy

Although the Xiaomi Ultra was introduced almost two months ago, it was not until this week that we were able to test it with our own hands. Although there is a reason for this and that is that This device will not be marketed in Spain. Actually, in any country other than China.

However, having been able to test it, however short it was, has already served us to verify the great bet of Xiaomi from the hand of Leica. This is a device that is aiming high and its future generations seem to be following the same path.

- Advertisement -

Once upon a camera attached to a smartphone (or vice versa)

Already in photos it is seen that the circular encapsulation of the camera is bulky. Nevertheless, it looks huge in person. And this is not necessarily bad (and not good either). It is a necessary good / bad for the device to add its set of rear cameras in which a shines 1 inch probe on the main lens.

- Advertisement -

As far as feeling in hand refers, the device itself weighs 225 grams, so compact is not a word that can be added to its description. This weight derives largely from that camera module that, when holding the with one hand, makes it difficult to touch the upper part, since our hand immediately collides with that module.

Although the girl comes when we speak what this mobile is capable of with its collaboration with Leica. Several months ago the agreement between both companies was confirmed and this Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the first exponent. And although we have not been able to test it as thoroughly as we would have liked, our tests and first-hand results point to ways.

- Advertisement -

We have already participated in the evolution of Leica in Huawei mobiles and, now with Xiaomi, it seems that things are looking good. For now, we observe Significant improvements in color and texture pickup. The tone is much more natural and the sharpness of the results amazes even increasing the zoom, although the digital x120 is still a sea of ​​noise and stabilization chaos (common in any smartphone with these capabilities).

It is still not a reflex camera, but it is one more example of the tremendous evolution of the smartphone sector in terms of photographic results.

It is clear that, at least today, a smartphone is not going to offer results as professional and versatile as those of a compact camera. However, for everyday use and even some professional facetsMobiles like this fulfill their mission very well.

And all this forget that, in addition, adds software and hardware that a compact camera doesn’t have to carry out all the day-to-day actions that we do with the mobile. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm’s best processor to date, is a good example of this.

In the tests we did, we weren’t able to perform too many performance tests either. However, it is noted that a very fluid terminal and that it could well move away from the problems of the previous Qualcomm chip when it comes to overheating.

The Xiaomi’s goal is to have the best mobile camera on the market. As we said, our tests are insufficient to catalog that it already is, but the work they have done to start this path is evident and for the moment it seems to be the right one.

You won’t be able to it and you won’t see anything like it in other ranges either.

Regarding this Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and in the same way that it happens with the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro, it will not be marketed beyond China. We know that there was an intention to bring it to Spainbut finally it could not be given and will not be sold in our stores.

Similarly, We are also not expected to see Leica cameras in other Xiaomi ranges.. The future is unpredictable, but those responsible for the brand in Spain confirmed Xiaomi’s idea that this type of lens is only given in the flagship. Cutting back on the rest of the hardware doesn’t seem like an option for them right now.

Looking forward to the Xiaomi 13S Ultra

Whether with an ‘S’ in its name, with the number ’13’ or not, it is confirmed that the next generation will arrive in Spain. And this is not a rumor or a theory. Own Xiaomi CEO confirmed it saying on Twitter that the next ‘Ultra’ edition will be sold globally.

Obviously, it is early to know what features this future generation will have and where the improvements will come with respect to this 12S Ultra. Surely they will already be working on it and, knowing that this next one we will be able to squeeze it thoroughly, the future looks very, very good.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra