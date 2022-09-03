First details on the design of the “Apple Watch Pro”

47 mm case and new form factor: apples-presentation-on-september-7/">Apple is said to want to break up the classic look of its computer watches for the time.

From the point of view of some commentators on the Internet, it was literally about time: Last year, numerous – also usually accurate – “rumor mongers” believed that Apple would give its smartwatch, which was first released in 2015, a new look.

Edgy and bigger

The new was intended to be angular or flattened like the iPhone 12 instead of rounded, it was said at the time. But then happened: nothing. The form factor of the Apple Watch Series 7 remained almost the same, only the manufacturer installed a slightly larger display, which is hardly recognizable from the outside. Now the rumor carousel is turning again: With the Series 8, which is expected on September 7th, the design question is back on the table.

However, Apple seems to be planning a new form factor only for the “Apple Watch Pro” special model that is said to be planned for this year. The regular Series 8 is said to stay with the well-known look. The Pro, writes the Japanese Apple blog Macotakara at the weekend, but will finally be refreshed. Supposedly, “a completely flat display”, which Apple has been preparing for some time, is introduced here. In addition, the Apple Watch Pro should bring a 47 mm case with a nearly 2-inch case for the first time. (The Series 7 comes in 41 and 45mm respectively.)

Like the iPhone 13 Pro?

“Reliable sources” have confirmed the new look, it is said. The Apple Watch currently comes with a screen that is slightly rounded on the sides, which in turn ends in a rounded housing. If the display is completely flat, the said angular case would also fit better. Macotakara speaks of a metal housing “like the iPhone 13 Pro”.

There had previously been speculation about a new case made of “high impact” titanium. The Apple Watch Pro is said to be particularly suitable for sports (including the more extreme version) thanks to the larger display that can show more data. The larger case would probably also come with a larger battery that promises longer runtimes. However, there should probably only be one new temperature sensor on sensors; this is also planned for the Series 8.

