Windows 11, audio streaming from Android to PC will soon be a reality

News coming to the application Windows Phone Link 11which very soon will receive a highly anticipated functional improvement specifically aimed at An

droid users. For those who don’t know it, the Windows 11 Phone Link app was originally called Your Phone, but at the beginning of 2022 it was renamed and updated, thus enjoying a redesign aimed at bringing it into line with the features of the latest version of Windows. . Phone Link is a very useful tool and is well suited for use with any Android device. The software allows you to synchronize notifications, messages, contacts and even apps in case you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, which are in fact the best supported devices.

But there are news coming, in fact, Microsoft is working on a new update for Phone Link that will allow you to share your phone’s audio with your desktop.

The function is called “Stream audio to your PC” and will allow you to “listen and see content shared from your phone on your PC “. Based on what is reported in the description, we can in a sense expect something similar to Spotify’s Connect.

Currently, the feature is only available as a test for a select number of users and should sooner or later be implemented for everyone, however we don’t know exact timing. With the arrival of Windows 11, Microsoft is trying to fill all the shortcomings most felt by users, with a particularly careful eye on interactions with devices in the mobile environment.

Not only Android but also iOS.

As evidenced by the recent integration between iCloud Photos and Windows Photos, which once it is made available to everyone (within the month) will simplify the process of sharing photos between Windows PC and iPhone.