Ubisoft studio seeks test players for Star Wars game

Part of the Ubisoft umbrella, Massive Entertainment has been at the forefront of developing a mysterious game based on the “Star Wars” franchise for at least two years. Despite the reduced amount of information about the game, the studio has disclosed that it is looking for people interested in joining the testing team for the future game.
On its Twitter, the company released the link so that candidates can submit their profile to the vacancy. However, unfortunately, the position will have to be filled in person, in the city of Malmö, Sweden, where the studio’s offices are located.
We are looking for playtesters for the Star Wars Project! If you live near Malmö, we would love for you to sign up. 🎮👉 https://t.co/rSw5iQvhXV pic.twitter.com/JdLsAIhAnu
— Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio 🎮 (@UbiMassive) December 16, 2022
Known for the development of “The Division”, Massive Entertainment has yet to release any major information about the still unreleased title. What we do know, for now, is that the title will bring an open-world approach to the “Star Wars” franchise.
But despite the opening of the vacancy, the game is still far from being finished, as the launch forecast is for 2025.
For those who are fans of the franchise, “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”, developed by EA, will be released on the 17th of March; so you don’t have to spend so much will!