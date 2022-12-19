Ubisoft studio seeks test players for Star Wars game

Part of the Ubisoft umbrella, Massive Entertainment has been at the forefront of developing a mysterious game based on the “Star Wars” franchise for at least two years. Despite the reduced amount of information about the game, the studio has disclosed that it is looking for people interested in joining the testing team for the future game.

On its Twitter, the company released the link so that candidates can submit their profile to the vacancy. However, unfortunately, the position will have to be filled in person, in the city of Malmö, Sweden, where the studio’s offices are located.